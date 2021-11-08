Nomadix Powers Smart Communities as Certified RealPage® AppPartner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc ., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced it became a Certified RealPage AppPartner. RealPage, Inc. is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. The integration helps multi-family residential, student housing and senior living communities create smart living spaces to attract and retain residents and drive asset values.

Nomadix (PRNewsfoto/Nomadix)

The Nomadix-RealPage integration simplifies resident onboarding, billing and management of resident Wi-Fi and creates new efficiencies for property managers. Residents gain instant access to secure, dedicated Wi-Fi networks on day one and receive the fast, reliable and seamless connectivity and bandwidth they've purchased for work, learning and leisure across the property. Properties with Nomadix Managed Wi-Fi can maximize their internet investment and easily upgrade to smart IoT technology for energy savings, access control, security, automated alerts for maintenance, and create new revenue opportunities - all helping increase net operating income (NOI) and asset values. Implementing technology solutions also enables multi-family and other MDU communities to alleviate common pain points due to staffing shortages, high tenant turnover and other setbacks from global and industry challenges.

"Our development teams have worked tirelessly to create a solid joint solution for MDU communities to support already stretched property managers and provide smarter experiences for tenants," said Vadim Olshansky, CTO of Nomadix Networking. "We are 'better together' and combine over two decades of innovation from both organizations to provide new value for building owners, managers and residents around the world."

Nomadix will showcase its Managed Wi-Fi for MDU solution and its internet gateways at OPTECH November 8-10, 2021, at the National Harbor in Maryland.

For more information on the integration, visit www.realpage.com/exchange/ and click on the Nomadix logo. For more information about the RealPage AppPartner program, visit developer.realpage.com/welcome .

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to in-room voice assistants, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RealPage.com .

