Mobileum Named #1 Roaming, Fraud Management and Security Vendor by Kaleido Intelligence

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has again been named by Kaleido Intelligence as the leading Champion Vendor for its Steering of Roaming and Fraud Management & Security solutions and Champion Vendor in the Analytics and Value-Added Service category.

In Kaleido Intelligence's Roaming Vendor Hub - H2 2021 report, Mobileum was recognized for its market leadership position and product portfolio innovation. Mobileum's Active Intelligence is a Big Data platform utilizing the power of machine learning and AI to deliver real-time traffic and customer analytics, in addition to applying business logic to inform traffic management. As a result, Mobileum's solution capabilities are helping its customers increase profitability by reducing operational costs and wholesale charges across wholesale and retail needs.

"Our research found that roaming revenues from consumer and IoT connections dropped nearly 45% in 2020. As operators implement the necessary steps to protect their short- and medium-term roaming revenues, it is critical for them to have advanced roaming solutions to support this objective. Mobileum continues to rank at the top of the Kaleido Intelligence Roaming Vendor Hub report due to its market leadership in Steering of Roaming and Roaming Fraud & Security categories and their top-ranking product capabilities and positioning," stated Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy & Insights of Kaleido Intelligence.

Ron Haberman, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum, stated, "As the rollout of 5G continues, the increase of network data is going to make traditional data collection and analysis unsustainable. Utilizing AI and machine learning, Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform delivers real-time traffic and customer analytics, providing operators the insights needed to make data-driven decisions to manage this industry growth."

Ron added, "We are proud to be recognized for our market leadership and investment in our product portfolio. We have over 350 installs of our Steering of Roaming solution and are poised to help operators reimagine the active management of 5G and IoT roaming traffic with a cloud-enabled solution. Additionally, our latest introduction of IoT assurance and 5G-based fraud management controls exemplify Mobileum's commitment towards innovation."

Mobileum's highly scalable and flexible solutions are built for today's complex networks, enabling operators to improve business performance and access new monetization opportunities. For example, Mobileum's Roaming Steering helps operators maximize roaming margins by automatically guiding roaming traffic to the optimal partner based on analytics-driven insight into network technology, quality of service, business targets, and wholesale costs. In addition, through continuous monitoring, Mobileum's Fraud Management portfolio protects operators from today's known fraud patterns, as well as the unknown and more sophisticated threats of tomorrow.

More than 1,000 customers rely on Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform. This large install base allows Mobileum's analytics solutions to leverage learnings enriched from a vast number of operators, geographies, customer behaviors, and roaming agreements, providing CSPs with deep network and operational intelligence and real-time actions that increase revenue, improve the customer experience, and reduce costs.

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Research is led by expert analysts and market researchers, each with significant experience delivering telco research and insights that matter. The company is headquartered in London with a global team of analysts and consultants.

Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering market sizing and forecast data, competitive intelligence, strategic insights and product analysis.

Visit https://roaming.kaleidointelligence.com for more information and follow @KaleidoIntel on Twitter.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/ and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

