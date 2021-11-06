Travelers can enjoy world-renowned Reno and Lake Tahoe, now just a quick nonstop flight away. Special introductory $49 launch fare available until Nov. 15.*

aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Ontario to Reno-Tahoe hub with free tickets for the first 100 passengers Travelers can enjoy world-renowned Reno and Lake Tahoe, now just a quick nonstop flight away. Special introductory $49 launch fare available until Nov. 15.*

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Inland Empire/Ontario, Calif. community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Nov. 4. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Ontario International Airport.

The Ontario to Reno nonstop flight is part of aha!'s 10 announced destinations from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

"We're looking forward to providing the Inland Empire with the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers," said ExpressJet's CEO Subodh Karnik. "aha!'s nonstop flight from Reno to Ontario will also be a boon to incoming Reno-Tahoe customers who can now access So-Cal from the convenience of Ontario."

Flight Schedule

Flights will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday departing Ontario at 4 p.m. arriving at Reno-Tahoe at 5:28 p.m. Reno to Ontario flights depart at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at 3:03 p.m.

Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips

The quick 1 hour and 28 minutes flights give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time and the ability to put together short mid-week trips to take advantage of lower week-day hotel rates.

Free Tickets to the first 100 Passengers

aha! Is giving one free ticket to the first 100 Ontario-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo-code WELCOME2ONT to receive the $0 base fare for travel through Jan. 15, 2021 (available for purchase through 11:59pm on Nov. 7, 2021, while supplies last. Not valid for travel November 24-29. Other restrictions apply).

Special Introductory $49 Fares

aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until Nov. 15. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.

Introductory Fare Sale

*Introductory, limited time airfare prices are one-way and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by November 15, 2021 and travel completed by December 23, 2021. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.

Ticket Giveaway

$0 base fare tickets must be purchased by 11:59pm on November 7, 2021, and travel completed by December 15, 2021. Not valid for travel November 24-29, 2021. A total of 100 tickets are available at the $0 fare and the number of seats available on each flight are limited. Customer is responsible for paying government-imposed taxes and fees, such as 9/11 security fee and Passenger Facility Charges (PFC), and well as other service fees such as for checked baggage. Fare rules are subject to change without notice. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. $0 tickets may only be purchased at www.flyaha.com and are not available when calling the call center.

