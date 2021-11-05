US Revenues for Contract Cleaning Services to Grow 4.4% in 2021 Sanitation of office, public spaces to support increases

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US revenues for contract cleaning services are forecast to increase 2.2% per year in nominal dollars through 2025, according to Contract Cleaning Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Providers are expected to benefit from continued growth in residential and nonresidential building space, the number of business establishments, and consumer incomes and spending. However, while the high level of price competition in the industry helps keep these services affordable, it also restrains revenues. In addition, the tight labor market in the US and rising minimum wages in some states and municipalities presents a challenge to the industry in terms of recruiting and retaining quality workers and limiting increases in the cost of services.

US contract cleaning services revenues are expected to grow 4.4% in 2021. Providers will benefit from the reopening of most public spaces (much of which occurred in 2020), some businesses' plans to return to the office, and increased attention to the sanitization of public spaces. However, uncertainty is expected into 2022, as vaccination rates have slowed and new variants of the coronavirus have become more prevalent. Despite these setbacks, the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 by the FDA in August 2021 empowered businesses, government authorities, and organizations to mandate the vaccine.

These and other key insights are featured in Contract Cleaning Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 revenues for US contract cleaning services in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by service type in terms of:

interior

carpet and upholstery

exterior

other contract cleaning services such as chimney, drain, and gutter cleaning; ventilation duct and hood cleaning; restoration and remediation; swimming pool cleaning and maintenance; and snow plowing of driveways and parking lots

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

This report represents the revenues of employer and nonemployer firms. Excluded from the scope of this report are services conducted by an in-house staff and other building maintenance services such as landscaping, pest control, and security.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Contract-Cleaning-Services-United-States-FF95021/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Services & Industries reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

