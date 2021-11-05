Set Students Up For Success This National STEM/STEAM Day With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 8 is National STEM/STEAM Day which recognizes the importance of children engaging in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics related fields. For students to maximize STEM/STEAM-related learning, they need the proper tools. Casio America, Inc. features a robust portfolio of educational tools to help students embrace mathematics and music.

An Advanced, User-Friendly Graphing Calculator

Casio's FX-9750GIII Graphing Calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities, creating a seamless learning experience for students. The FX-9750GIII leverages a new natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Additional features include an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation. It also includes expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator and Geometry, plus Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table.

In addition, Casio's fx-9750GIII Graphing Calculator is compatible with ClassPad.net, a free all-in-one web-based mathematics software geared for the K-12 level and beyond. The software is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized – helping parents, students and teachers learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology.

Casio's FX-9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99 at mass retail channels, office superstores and Casio.com . Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and educational tools, please visit CasioEducation.com .

Casiotone Digital Keyboard Series

The Casiotone series of digital keyboards were designed with the goal of sparking the joy of making music in all players, anywhere. The CT-S1 is ideal for players of varying skill levels and convenient for casual play at any time. Ensuring a great fit in any space, the CT-S1 arrives in three color variations (white, black and red) with a matching fabric speaker net that adds to the overall clean and simplistic design. The LK-S450 is geared for beginners, making it the perfect option for a first digital keyboard. It features a similarly slim profile, step-up lessons and a key lighting system that incorporates a visual element to learning and guides players to practice at their own pace.

Both models boast the richly expressive Casio AiX Sound Source to ensure tones come to life with clarity and expression previously unparalleled in portable keyboards. They are also equipped with a range of connectivity options, including a class-compliant micro-USB MIDI port. A USB HOST port is available for the separately sold Bluetooth® adapter (WU-BT10) that provides wireless MIDI communication and can effectively transform the keyboard into a wireless speaker. Wired or wirelessly, users can link the keyboards to Casio's dedicated Chordana Play app, which will enable them to change the tempo or key of songs being played, in addition to displaying music scores and piano roll. Players can easily hook up a sustain pedal for even more expressive play, as well as use the headphone output to practice in private.

Casio's CT-S1 is available for a MSRP of $299.99 and the LK-S450 for a MSRP of $399.99 at mass retail channels, office superstores and Casio.com .

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

