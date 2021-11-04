Zimbis Announces New Partnership and Launch of Order Integration with Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc.

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimbis, a division of CUBEX LLC and provider of medication and supply management technology, announced today the launch of a partnership with Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc. (SAS), a leading U.S. distributor of anesthesia and surgical supplies to oral surgeons, dental anesthesiologists, and periodontists.

The partnership with SAS supports Zimbis' mission to provide clients with solutions and workflows that address their specific medication and supply requirements. This announcement accompanies the launch of an order integration with SAS that streamlines the complicated and onerous process oral surgeons and other dental specialists typically need to take to order and restock inventory. As a result, product automatically appears in the provider's SAS shopping cart once inventory is used and reorder levels are reached.

"We very much look forward to our partnership with Zimbis," said Michael Mancini, General Manager and COO of SAS. "SAS will offer a broader product portfolio focused on helping to improve operational efficiencies so dental surgeons can spend more time delivering quality patient care."

The newly launched order integration between the parties enables synchronization of transaction data through an Application Programming Interface (API). This API allows certain product reorder information, such as quantities and product identification numbers, to be automatically populated into SAS's website, used by dental surgeons to order the necessary supplies and medications for patient surgeries.

"Our goal at Zimbis is to provide innovative solutions so our partners and clients can provide the best possible patient care," said Louis Visser, DDS, President of Zimbis. "We're excited to partner with SAS and bring the benefits of this integration to the dental surgery market."

About Zimbis

Zimbis, a division of CUBEX LLC, is a market leader in developing and delivering innovative health care automation and business intelligence solutions to dentists, dental surgeons and dental laboratories. Zimbis offers a unique ability to meet the demands of a variety of dental environments by offering automated dispensing cabinets, wireless stockroom solutions, cloud-hosted software and more. Additional information can be found at www.zimbis.com.

About Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc. (SAS) is a leading U.S. distributor of anesthesia and surgical supplies to oral surgeons, dental anesthesiologists, and periodontists. SAS is a division of ACE Surgical, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. SAS offers controlled and non-controlled pharmaceuticals, DEA compliance training, surgical supplies and equipment to practices nationwide. Its three strategically placed warehouses allow two-day shipping to approximately 99% of SAS customers, ensuring efficient and accurate order delivery. With knowledge, timely service and an expansive product offering, your ordering experience with SAS will be simple and easy. For more information, or to set up an account, please visit www.sasrx.com.

