Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced third quarter results for 2021. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales increased 18% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 16% in the quarter as currency benefited reported sales growth by 2% .





Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $8.71 , compared with $6.68 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $8.72 , an increase of 24% over the prior-year amount of $7.02 . Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Third Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had very strong sales growth with broad-based increases in all regions. Our Laboratory product lines had excellent growth and our Industrial business also performed very well. Our ability to meet heightened customer demand while navigating the challenges of the global supply chain is proving to be a competitive advantage in the current environment. Robust sales growth and agile execution drove strong growth in Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted EPS and cash flow generation."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $8.71, compared with the prior-year amount of $6.68.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 18% to $952.0 million. By region, reported sales increased 20% in the Americas, 12% in Europe and 21% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $247.6 million, compared with $205.8 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $8.72, an increase of 24% over the prior-year amount of $7.02.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 16% as currency benefited sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales increased 20% in the Americas, 10% in Europe and 16% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $272.8 million, a 19% increase from the prior-year amount of $230.0 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Nine Month Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $22.86, compared with the prior-year amount of $15.92.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 25% to $2.681 billion. By region, reported sales increased 22% in the Americas, 22% in Europe and 31% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $663.4 million, compared with $479.6 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $23.37, an increase of 43% over the prior-year amount of $16.30.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 20% as currency benefited sales growth by 5%. By region, local currency sales increased 21% in the Americas, 15% in Europe and 23% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $738.7 million, a 35% increase from the prior-year amount of $547.9 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. Uncertainty remains surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges in the global supply chain on the economic environment. The estimates include uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be approximately 8%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $10.00 to $10.05, a growth rate of 8% to 9%.

For the full year 2021, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 17%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $33.35 to $33.40, an increase of 30%. This compares with previous guidance of Adjusted EPS in the range of $32.60 to $32.90.

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 6%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $37.25 to $37.65. Using the mid-point of 2021 guidance, this would result in Adjusted EPS growth of 12% to 13%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "Our end markets remain favorable and our strategic initiatives are very effective at capturing growth. We continue to invest in the strength and breadth of our product portfolio, further extending our technology lead; leverage our excellent sales and marketing approaches; and reinforce customer trust through our global service offering, which supports customers' productivity. We have successfully navigated the challenges of the global supply chain to date but are cautious as dynamics remain challenging and conditions can change rapidly. Although pockets of uncertainty exist in the global economy, we believe we are ideally positioned to continue to gain market share. With our proven strategies, good demand in our end markets and continued focused execution of our growth and margin initiatives, we believe we are in an excellent position to deliver strong results in 2021 and 2022."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, Nov. 4) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue." We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, our supply chain, adequacy of our facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses. Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)







Three months ended





Three months ended







September 30, 2021

% of sales

September 30, 2020

% of sales

















Net sales $951,950 (a) 100.0

$807,357

100.0 Cost of sales 396,130

41.6

337,749

41.8 Gross profit 555,820

58.4

469,608

58.2

















Research and development 42,276

4.4

34,656

4.3 Selling, general and administrative 240,734

25.3

204,974

25.4 Amortization 16,039

1.7

14,121

1.7 Interest expense 11,791

1.2

9,310

1.2 Restructuring charges 650

0.1

4,570

0.6 Other charges (income), net (3,257)

(0.3)

(3,832)

(0.5) Earnings before taxes 247,587

26.0

205,809

25.5

















Provision for taxes 43,899

4.6

44,042

5.5 Net earnings $203,688

21.4

$161,767

20.0

















Basic earnings per common share:













Net earnings $8.83





$6.76



Weighted average number of common shares 23,056,924





23,922,272





















Diluted earnings per common share:













Net earnings $8.71





$6.68



Weighted average number of common 23,393,579





24,225,204



and common equivalent shares































Note:













(a) Local currency sales increased 16% as compared to the same period in 2020.

















RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT





















Three months ended





Three months ended







September 30, 2021

% of sales

September 30, 2020

% of sales

















Earnings before taxes $247,587





$205,809



Amortization 16,039





14,121



Interest expense 11,791





9,310



Restructuring charges 650





4,570



Other charges (income), net (3,257)





(3,832)



Adjusted operating profit $272,810 (b) 28.7

$229,978

28.5

















Note:













(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 19% as compared to the same period in 2020.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)





Nine months ended





Nine months ended







September 30, 2021

% of sales

September 30, 2020

% of sales

















Net sales $2,680,691 (a) 100.0

$2,147,192

100.0 Cost of sales 1,116,271

41.6

905,205

42.2 Gross profit 1,564,420

58.4

1,241,987

57.8

















Research and development 124,151

4.6

100,236

4.7 Selling, general and administrative 701,531

26.2

593,852

27.7 Amortization 46,141

1.7

42,008

2.0 Interest expense 31,701

1.2

29,111

1.3 Restructuring charges 2,719

0.1

7,335

0.3 Other charges (income), net (5,208)

(0.2)

(10,118)

(0.5) Earnings before taxes 663,385

24.8

479,563

22.3

















Provision for taxes 125,271

4.7

93,119

4.3 Net earnings $538,114

20.1

$386,444

18.0

















Basic earnings per common share:













Net earnings $23.19





$16.13



Weighted average number of common shares 23,203,257





23,963,311





















Diluted earnings per common share:













Net earnings $22.86





$15.92



Weighted average number of common 23,536,615





24,272,354



and common equivalent shares































Note:













(a) Local currency sales increased 20% as compared to the same period in 2020.

















RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT





















Nine months ended





Nine months ended







September 30, 2021

% of sales

September 30, 2020

% of sales

















Earnings before taxes $663,385





$479,563



Amortization 46,141





42,008



Interest expense 31,701





29,111



Restructuring charges 2,719





7,335



Other charges (income), net (5,208)





(10,118)



Adjusted operating profit $738,738 (b) 27.6

$547,899

25.5

















Note:













(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 35% as compared to the same period in 2020.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)















































September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020





















Cash and cash equivalents



$183,672







$94,254

Accounts receivable, net



603,364







593,809

Inventories



381,457







297,611

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



77,731







71,230

Total current assets



1,246,224







1,056,904























Property, plant and equipment, net



783,813







798,868

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net



927,777







747,055

Other non-current assets



249,347







211,722

Total assets



$3,207,161







$2,814,549























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$53,524







$50,317

Trade accounts payable



219,294







175,801

Accrued and other current liabilities



728,743







614,209

Total current liabilities



1,001,561







840,327























Long-term debt



1,639,583







1,284,174

Other non-current liabilities



406,846







407,373

Total liabilities



3,047,990







2,531,874























Shareholders' equity



159,171







282,675

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$3,207,161







$2,814,549



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net earnings $203,688

$161,767

$538,114

$386,444 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to













net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 11,179

10,622

33,440

30,949 Amortization 16,039

14,121

46,141

42,008 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 1,351

(2,420)

(6,072)

(6,990) Other 4,737

4,430

13,893

13,248 Increase in cash resulting from changes in













operating assets and liabilities 26,313

36,559

42,203

8,171 Net cash provided by operating activities 263,307

225,079

667,719

473,830

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 151

1,021

3,399

3,046 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22,433)

(20,339)

(69,796)

(57,428) Acquisitions (7,853)

-

(193,387)

(6,242) Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans 4,955

(140)

8,559

(9,421) Net cash used in investing activities (25,180)

(19,458)

(251,225)

(70,045)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from borrowings 433,325

72,262

1,638,321

1,148,360 Repayments of borrowings (383,024)

(63,066)

(1,249,177)

(1,231,191) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,081

8,444

14,914

26,194 Repurchases of common stock (252,499)

(199,999)

(727,498)

(399,999) Other financing activities (576)

-

(2,864)

(800) Net cash used in financing activities (195,693)

(182,359)

(326,304)

(457,436)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,014)

3,147

(772)

(448)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 41,420

26,409

89,418

(54,099)

















Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period 142,252

127,277

94,254

207,785 End of period $183,672

$153,686

$183,672

$153,686



































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

















Net cash provided by operating activities $263,307

$225,079

$667,719

$473,830 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 1,874

1,634

7,422

6,261 Payments for acquisition costs 153

-

2,244

- Transition tax payment -

4,264

4,288

4,264 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 151

1,021

3,399

3,046 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22,433)

(20,339)

(69,796)

(57,428) Adjusted free cash flow $243,052

$211,659

$615,276

$429,973

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





















































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)



































Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW Total





























U.S. Dollar Sales Growth























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



12%

20%

21%

18%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



22%

22%

31%

25%





























Local Currency Sales Growth























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



10%

20%

16%

16%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



15%

21%

23%

20%























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(unaudited)































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

% Growth

2021

2020

% Growth

























EPS as reported, diluted $8.71

$6.68

30%

$22.86

$15.92

44%

























Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.18 (a) 0.12 (a)



0.49 (a) 0.35 (a)

Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.02 (b) 0.15 (b)



0.09 (b) 0.24 (b)

Income tax expense (0.19) (c) 0.07 (c)



(0.17) (c) (0.21) (c)

Acquisition costs, net of tax -

-





0.10 (d) -





























Adjusted EPS, diluted $8.72

$7.02

24%

$23.37

$16.30

43%

























Notes:





















(a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $5.5 million ($4.1 million net of tax) and $3.8 million ($2.8 million net of tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and of $15.2 million ($11.5 million net of tax) and $11.2 million ($8.5 million net of tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $0.7 million ($0.5 million after tax) and $4.6 million ($3.6 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and $2.7 million ($2.2 million after tax) and $7.3 million ($5.8 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. (d) Represents the EPS impact of acquisition costs of $2.8 million ($2.3 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

