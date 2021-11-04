Compasso acquires Edgy Labs and expands its Enterprise Level SEO solutions portfolio

Edgy Labs delivers complex SEO strategy and implementation, adding data intelligence capabilities to understand and review content relevance to search engines, delivering greater visibility and higher rankings

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compasso, a global digital innovation company, announces the acquisition of Edgy Labs, a US-based company specializing in Search Engine Optimization for large and complex enterprise content environments. This acquisition will complement Compasso's portfolio to deliver value, reinforcing its mission of helping clients to thrive in their businesses.

"As search engines are often the primary source of digital traffic, Edgy Labs uses data intelligence to automate digital marketing journeys and provides mechanisms to connect experiences, focused on business growth and customer behavior, to secure engagement and increase conversion through its models and accelerators. In line with Compasso's mission of helping clients to stay relevant in the digital space, this acquisition will leverage our ability to continuously understand and review what makes content relevant to search engines, granting our clients greater visibility and improving their relevance on these platforms. We will also intensify the investments in Edgy Labs' growth, talent development, brand visibility, and work together with Edgy's team in helping accelerate the business and improve their capabilities to expand and offer a more extensive cutting-edge digital transformation services portfolio to their customers," commented Alexis Rockenbach, CEO at Compasso.

Founded in 2016, in Houston, TX, as a response to Google's constantly changing algorithms and shift toward intent-focused search criteria, Edgy Labs built a very specialized team of developers, SEO strategists and content creators. The team of experts works closely with Fortune 500 companies that rely on Edgy's deep SEO knowledge to significantly increase their ranking on Google, resulting in increased sales and profit.

"Search Engine Optimization is a cornerstone to digital transformation. It requires a multidisciplinary approach that includes expertise in development, strategy, competitive research and focused content. By joining forces with Compasso, Edgy Labs will accelerate our shared vision for an SEO-led development revolution. We are excited to expand upon our mission to help our clients stay relevant and gain more visibility in search," said Michael Umansky, CEO at Edgy Labs.

