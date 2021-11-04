Bally's Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Recent Highlights

  • Record revenue of $314.8 million, an increase of $198.2 million, or 169.9%, year over year
  • Net loss of $14.7 million compared to net income of $6.7 million for the comparable period; Adjusted EBITDA of $78.0 million, an increase of $40.0 million year over year
  • Retail Casinos revenue was a record high of $301.6 million
  • Retail Casinos net income of $49.4 million versus $22.1 million for the comparable period; Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR of $106.5 million versus $43.5 million for the comparable period
  • Completed acquisition of Gamesys on October 1st
  • Gamesys Revenue of $278.6 million a record high on a constant currency basis; Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million and $83.8 million, respectively(1)

(1) The Company acquired Gamesys on October 1, 2021. Accordingly, Gamesys results are not included in the Company's results as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Lee Fenton, Chief Executive Officer said, "On October 1, 2021, Bally's completed its transformational acquisition of Gamesys Group - a strategic combination that further advances Bally's global, data-driven, omni-channel strategy. As a result, our business is evolving from a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us harness a set of assets that provides a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment."

Fenton continued, "This quarter, Retail Casinos had $301.6 million of revenue and $106.5 million of Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR. The quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $6 million of losses related to natural disasters, including two hurricanes and wildfires in Nevada. North America Interactive sales doubled from last quarter at $11.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of ($5.5) million, which was in line with our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company of $78.0 million includes $11.4 million of rent expense and $11.1 million of corporate expense. Gamesys had record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the quarter, which will be consolidated into Bally's results starting with the fourth quarter."

Summary of Financial Results


Three Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except percentages)

2021


2020

Revenue

$

314,779



$

116,624


Income from operations

$

27,734



$

23,383


Income from operations margin

8.8

%


20.0

%

Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)



$

6,723


Net (loss) income margin

(4.7)

%


5.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

77,977



$

38,005


Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

24.8

%


32.6

%

Retail Casinos net income

$

49,387



$

22,083


Retail Casinos net income margin

16.4

%


19.2

%

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR(1)

$

106,534



$

43,512


Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin(1)

35.3

%


37.8

%

 (1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Global Refinancing

On August 20, 2021, the Company issued $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 and $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.

On October 1, 2021, the Company entered into a credit agreement for senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $1.945 billion senior secured first lien term loan facility and an undrawn $620.0 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the new credit facilities and the new senior notes plus other resources were used to repay the Company's existing debt, pay a portion of the Gamesys acquisition price and repay Gamesys debt. On October 1, 2021, gross debt was $3.445 billion with no drawings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility.

Shares Outstanding

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had 54,363,371 common shares issued and outstanding. Not included in the common shares outstanding are the Company-issued warrants, options and other contingent consideration provided as part of acquisitions and strategic partnerships that, as a result of the exercise of warrants and options, or the achievement of certain performance targets, may result in the issuance of common shares in future periods. These incremental shares are summarized below:

Sinclair Penny Warrants

7,911,724

Sinclair Performance Warrants

3,279,337

Sinclair Options(1)

1,639,669

Monkey Knife Fight penny warrants

24,611

Monkey Knife Fight contingent shares

787,557

Telescope contingent shares

75,678

SportCaller contingent shares(2)

230,830

Outstanding awards under Equity Incentive Plans

895,988


14,845,394

(1)

Consists of four equal tranches to purchase shares with exercise prices ranging from $30.00 to $45.00 per share, exercisable over a seven-year period beginning on the fourth anniversary of the November 18, 2020 closing of the Sinclair Agreement.

(2) 

The contingent consideration related to the SportCaller acquisition is 10M EUR, payable in shares subject to certain post-acquisition earnout targets and based on share price at time of payment.  For purposes of this estimate, the Company used the EUR>USD conversion rate of 1.1574 as of September 30, 2021 and the closing share price of Company common shares of $50.14 per share to calculate the shares expected to be issued if all earn-out targets are met.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reportable segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based compensation, gain on sale-leaseback, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR" is Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for the Company's East and West segments plus rent expense associated with triple net operating leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe property. Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin is measured as Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR as a percentage of revenue.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that these metrics are necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in the Company's industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

164,259



$

123,445


Restricted cash

1,844,758



3,110


Accounts receivable, net

39,770



14,798


Inventory

12,048



9,296


Tax receivable

102,388



84,483


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

79,255



53,823


Total current assets

2,242,478



288,955


Property and equipment, net

780,656



749,029


Right of use assets, net

499,133



36,112


Goodwill

444,908



186,979


Intangible assets, net

996,686



663,395


Other assets

5,842



5,385


Total assets

$

4,969,703



$

1,929,855


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current portion of long-term debt

$

5,750



$

5,750


Current portion of lease liabilities

20,567



1,520


Accounts payable

36,976



15,869


Accrued liabilities

207,283



120,055


Total current liabilities

270,576



143,194


Long-term debt, net

2,556,421



1,094,105


Long-term portion of lease liabilities

504,885



62,025


Pension benefit obligations

8,147



9,215


Deferred tax liability

63,123



36,983


Naming rights liabilities

190,270



243,965


Contingent consideration payable

43,691




Other long-term liabilities

15,139



13,770


Total liabilities

3,652,252



1,603,257


Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares issued; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares outstanding)

445



307


Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding)




Additional paid-in-capital

1,368,908



294,643


Treasury stock, at cost




Retained earnings

(8,328)



34,792


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,334)



(3,144)


Total Bally's Corporation stockholders' equity

1,313,691



326,598


Non-controlling interest

3,760




Total stockholders' equity

1,317,451



326,598


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,969,703



$

1,929,855


BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue:








Gaming

$

227,594



$

96,588



$

585,791



$

196,191


Racing

2,022



1,684



6,593



4,817


Hotel

32,903



6,874



68,277



16,635


Food and beverage

29,504



6,889



68,386



23,875


Other

22,756



4,589



45,731



13,178


Total revenue

314,779



116,624



774,778



254,696










Operating (income) costs and expenses:








Gaming

75,174



25,996



182,059



59,080


Racing

1,996



1,681



5,715



4,877


Hotel

9,413



2,482



22,068



6,926


Food and beverage

21,419



6,016



50,632



21,951


Other

7,624



408



11,442



2,461


Advertising, general and administrative

142,905



43,996



324,615



117,594


Goodwill and asset impairment





4,675



8,554


Expansion and pre-opening

232





1,772




Acquisition, integration and restructuring

6,797



2,740



37,457



6,984


Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses

(7,942)



(10)



(19,197)



(1,036)


Rebranding

427





1,722




Gain on sale-leaseback





(53,425)




Depreciation and amortization

29,000



9,932



67,503



28,054


Total operating (income) costs and expenses

287,045



93,241



637,038



255,445


Income (loss) from operations

27,734



23,383



137,740



(749)










Other income (expense):








Interest income

547



42



1,601



297


Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(31,853)



(16,950)



(74,480)



(43,688)


Change in value of naming rights liabilities

6,965





(1,371)




Gain (adjustment) on bargain purchases

(1,039)





23,075




Loss on extinguishment of debt

(19,419)





(19,419)




Other, net

(3,082)





(6,905)




Total other expense, net

(47,881)



(16,908)



(77,499)



(43,391)










(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(20,147)



6,475



60,241



(44,140)


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(5,400)



(248)



16,751



(18,430)


Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)



$

6,723



$

43,490



$

(25,710)










Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.30)



$

0.22



$

0.95



$

(0.83)


Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

49,506



30,458



45,573



30,825


Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.30)



$

0.22



$

0.95



$

(0.83)


Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

49,506



30,635



45,876



30,825


BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss )

$

43,490



$

(25,710)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

67,503



28,054


Amortization of operating lease right of use assets

7,497



875


Goodwill and asset impairment

4,675



8,554


Share-based compensation

13,833



9,468


Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

4,890



3,256


Gain from insurance recoveries

(18,660)




Gain on sale-leaseback

(53,425)




Loss on assets and liabilities measured at fair value

21,280




Loss on extinguishment of debt

19,419




Deferred income taxes

(1,296)



(6,209)


Change in value of naming rights liabilities

1,371




Change in contingent consideration payable

(14,830)




Gain on bargain purchases

(23,075)




Other operating activities

4,715



162


Changes in current operating assets and liabilities

(6,544)



(16,739)


Net cash provided by operating activities

70,843



1,711


Cash flows from investing activities:




Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(371,655)



(275,947)


Deposit for pending acquisition of Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel



(4,000)


Foreign exchange forward contract premiums

(22,592)




Capital expenditures

(67,158)



(8,566)


Insurance proceeds from hurricane damage

18,660




Other investing activities

(3,382)




Net cash used in investing activities

(446,127)



(288,513)


Cash flows from financing activities:




Issuance of common stock, net

667,872




Proceeds from sale-leaseback

144,000




Revolver borrowings

275,000



250,000


Revolver payments

(85,000)



(250,000)


Term loan proceeds, net



261,180


Term loan repayments

(4,313)



(2,938)


Senior note proceeds, net of fees of $12,998

1,487,003




Senior note repayments

(210,000)




Payment of redemption premium on debt extinguishment

(14,175)




Payment of financing fees

(9,968)



(1,117)


Share repurchases



(33,292)


Issuance of Sinclair penny warrants

50,000




Payment of shareholder dividends



(3,199)


Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock

(1,323)



(2,564)


Stock options exercised

301



84


Net cash provided by financing activities

2,299,397



218,154


Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(41,651)




Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,882,462



(68,648)


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

126,555



185,502


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,009,017



$

116,854


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

51,396



$

33,627


Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

35,736



4,385


BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue

$

314,779



$

116,624



$

774,778



$

254,696










Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)



$

6,723



$

43,490



$

(25,710)


Interest expense, net of interest income

31,306



16,908



72,879



43,391


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(5,400)



(248)



16,751



(18,430)


Depreciation and amortization

29,000



9,932



67,503



28,054


Non-operating (income) expense(1)

16,575





4,620




Acquisition, integration and restructuring

6,797



2,740



37,457



6,984


Share-based compensation

5,449



1,799



13,833



9,468


Gain on sale-leaseback





(53,425)




Other(2)

8,997



151



11,106



5,586


Adjusted EBITDA

$

77,977



$

38,005



$

214,214



$

49,343










Net (loss) income  margin

(4.7)

%


5.8

%


5.6

%


(10.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.8

%


32.6

%


27.6

%


19.4

%




(1)

Non-operating (income) expense for the applicable periods include: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain on bargain purchases, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, and, (iv) other (income) expense, net.

(2) 

Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods: (i) Goodwill and asset impairments, (ii) deal-related, rebranding, expansion and pre-opening expenses, (iii) Employee Retention Credits related to COVID-19, (iv) Credit Agreement amendment related expenses, (v) costs related to pursuing sports betting, iGaming and lottery access in various jurisdictions, (vi) non-routine legal expenses, and (vii) net gains related to insurance recoveries.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

East


West


Other


Total

Revenue

$

176,975



$

124,603



$

13,201



$

314,779










Net income (loss)

$

25,386



$

24,001



$

(64,134)



$

(14,747)


Interest expense, net of interest income

6



(1)



31,301



31,306


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,077



7,217



(21,694)



(5,400)


Depreciation and amortization

5,763



8,279



14,958



29,000


Non-operating (income) expense(1)





16,575



16,575


Acquisition, integration and restructuring





6,797



6,797


Share-based compensation





5,449



5,449


Other(1)

1,397



(5,853)



13,453



8,997


Allocation of corporate costs

11,686



8,165



(19,851)




     Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,315



$

41,808



$

(17,146)



$

77,977





(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

East


West


Other


Total

Revenue

$

59,065



$

55,900



$

1,659



$

116,624










Net income (loss)

$

10,702



$

11,381



$

(15,360)



$

6,723


Interest expense, net of interest income

30



(12)



16,890



16,908


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,846



3,155



(7,249)



(248)


Depreciation and amortization

5,571



4,279



82



9,932


Acquisition, integration and restructuring





2,740



2,740


Share-based compensation





1,799



1,799


Other(1)

(330)



(154)



635



151


Allocation of corporate costs

2,591



2,453



(5,044)




     Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,410



$

21,102



$

(5,507)



$

38,005





(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

East


West


Other


Total

Revenue

$

408,458



$

343,190



$

23,130



$

774,778










Net income (loss)

$

90,353



$

77,397



$

(124,260)



$

43,490


Interest expense, net of interest income

38



(14)



72,855



72,879


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

34,434



23,310



(40,993)



16,751


Depreciation and amortization

17,275



21,695



28,533



67,503


Non-operating (income) expense(1)





4,620



4,620


Acquisition, integration and restructuring





37,457



37,457


Share-based compensation





13,833



13,833


Gain on sale-leaseback

(53,425)







(53,425)


Other(1)

5,784



(15,329)



20,651



11,106


Allocation of corporate costs

26,544



22,365



(48,909)




     Adjusted EBITDA

$

121,003



$

129,424



$

(36,213)



$

214,214





(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

East


West


Other


Total

Revenue

$

146,848



$

104,039



$

3,809



$

254,696










Net income (loss)

$

6,602



$

7,710



$

(40,022)



$

(25,710)


Interest expense, net of interest income

51



(25)



43,365



43,391


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,443



610



(21,483)



(18,430)


Depreciation and amortization

18,022



9,805



227



28,054


Acquisition, integration and restructuring

20





6,964



6,984


Share-based compensation





9,468



9,468


Other(1)

(2,379)



7,614



351



5,586


Allocation of corporate costs

8,683



5,794



(14,477)




     Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,442



$

31,508



$

(15,607)



$

49,343





(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to

Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

East


West


Retail Casinos

Revenue

$

176,975



$

124,603



$

301,578








Net income

$

25,386



$

24,001



$

49,387


Interest expense, net of interest income

6



(1)



5


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,077



7,217



16,294


Depreciation and amortization

5,763



8,279



14,042


Other(1)

1,397



(5,853)



(4,456)


Allocation of corporate costs

11,686



8,165



19,851


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,315



$

41,808



$

95,123


Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases (2)

9,996



1,415



11,411


Adjusted EBITDAR

$

63,311



$

43,223



$

106,534








Retail Casinos net income margin





16.4

%

Retail Casinos Adjusted EBITDAR margin





35.3

%




(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

(2) 

Consists of the operating lease components contained within our triple net master lease dated June 4, 2021 with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI") and the triple net lease assumed in connection with our acquisition of Bally's Lake Tahoe, which is primarily our individual triple net leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs, and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe facility.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

East


West


Retail Casinos

Revenue

$

59,065



$

55,900



$

114,965








Net income

$

10,702



$

11,381



$

22,083


Interest expense, net of interest income

30



(12)



18


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,846



3,155



7,001


Depreciation and amortization

5,571



4,279



9,850


Other(1)

(330)



(154)



(484)


Allocation of corporate costs

2,591



2,453



5,044


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,410



$

21,102



$

43,512


Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(2)






Adjusted EBITDAR

$

22,410



$

21,102



$

43,512








Retail Casinos net income margin





19.2

%

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin





37.8

%




(1) 

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

(2) 

See description of adjustment in the "Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for North America Interactive (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

North America
Interactive

Net loss

$

(19,213)


Interest expense, net of interest income

(10)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(5,780)


Depreciation and amortization

6,274


Non-operating (income) expense(1)

22


Other(1)

12,577


Allocation of corporate costs

651


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

(5,479)





(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

