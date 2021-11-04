Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon Sign 10-Unit Co-Brand Development Agreement to Expand in New York City Multi-unit franchisee Fresh Dining Concepts to accelerate development outside of malls and open co-branded units street side across New York City's five boroughs

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon today announced a deal with franchise group Fresh Dining Concepts to bring 10 co-branded Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon locations to the five New York City boroughs over the next four years. The agreement between Fresh Dining Concepts and Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon will help the brands accelerate ongoing efforts to become more accessible to guests by adding locations outside the traditional mall setting.

"We're looking to accelerate our multi-brand franchise development efforts in new and existing markets. Our insights are showing that guests want more convenience and are looking to access our brands in a variety of ways. Putting brands like Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon together makes them far more accessible than they would be individually," said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer of Focus Brands. "Partnering with an industry leader like Fresh Dining Concepts, who really understands the power and benefits of co-branding, gives us the chance to expand in priority markets like New York City."

"In recent years, we've seen strong consumer demand for brands like Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon to be more accessible outside of malls, so when the opportunity presented itself to grow our portfolio with street side co-brand locations, we immediately jumped onboard," said Luis San Miguel, President and CEO of Fresh Dining Concepts. "Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon are iconic brands that are similar from an operations standpoint and the menus complement each other very well. There's immense value in co-branding, not only from an operations and real estate perspective, but it's also becoming the guest's preference as a one-stop-shop for snacking, no matter their craving. Focus Brands' specialty brands are leading the way in this area and we're excited to work together to give our guests across the five boroughs more access to Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon."

Focus Brands, has invested in research and development to build a more robust co-brand and multi-brand strategy with its specialty brands, Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba. Among the specialty brands there are already 150 co-brand locations in airports, malls, street side venues, college campuses travel plazas and entertainment venues. As the leading developer of foodservice brands, Focus Brands is utilizing key learnings from those locations and is leveraging consumer insights, unique co-brand positioning, financial modeling and streamlined operating models to develop and refine concept prototypes that will help build the co-brand strategy.

"We recognize the power that comes with Focus Brands' seven iconic brands and we really want to give the brands and their franchisees a competitive edge. It's an exciting time at Focus Brands and we look forward to tapping into new co-brand opportunities across the country for years to come," further commented Brian Krause.

Focus Brands' affiliate brands, Auntie Anne's®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Carvel®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's®, are looking to add qualified franchisees to their growing franchise systems and are seeking operators interested in expanding through co-branding opportunities. To learn more about all franchising opportunities with these brands, visit https://www.focusbrands.com/franchising/ and click the links for each brand.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, stores and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

About Auntie Anne's

With locations in 50 states and more than 28 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmart's, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,700 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office. Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey Cinnabon®, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

