Frontenac Announces Acquisition of EFC International

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontenac announced today that it has acquired EFC International ("EFC" or the "Company"), a value-added distributor of highly engineered fasteners. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EFC operates globally and provides solutions such as engineering support, sales and marketing, distribution, and high-touch service to customers in the automotive, industrial, and other technical end markets. The Company has served as a critical link between suppliers and customers for over 35 years. EFC has a history of growth driven by longstanding supplier relationships and a tenured customer base. CEO, Matt Dudenhoeffer, along with the current executive team, will continue in their roles leading the Company.

"We have enjoyed strong growth over the past several years as we executed on a number of key initiatives that have expanded our global reach as well as our customer and supplier base," said Matt Dudenhoeffer. "With Frontenac as our new partner, we are excited to leverage their industrial distribution expertise to continue our expansion plans, both organic and inorganic, and continue to increase market share both domestically and abroad."

Ron Kuehl, Managing Director at Frontenac, commented, "We identify and invest in industry leaders that are growing in excess of the market and provide first rate service to customers and suppliers alike. EFC has grown impressively and perfectly fits our target profile. We look forward to deploying our playbooks, working with the team to accelerate the pace of progress, and having another successful industrial distribution investment for Frontenac."

Neal Sahney, Principal at Frontenac, added, "EFC has performed exceptionally well over decades and generated record results this past year. The team has successfully executed on a set of initiatives and has proven to be adept at both investing in the business for the long-term and growing earnings. The future is bright for EFC, and we are looking forward to collaborating with the team in support of their strategic plan."

About EFC

EFC International, headquartered in St. Louis, is a global provider of engineered fasteners and specialized component solutions serving the automotive, electrified vehicle, industrial and distribution marketplaces. Providing a high level of engineering support to customers and protecting supply chains is a cornerstone of EFC's model. Close supplier partnerships with world-class market leaders and innovators enables EFC to meet the unique and evolving needs of each customer. EFC's engineered products include plastic injection molded components, spring steel stampings, cold-formed fasteners, clamp products, motion control and routing components, electrical/electronic connectors, and light assemblies among numerous other products. EFC has locations in North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about EFC please visit www.efc-intl.com.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

