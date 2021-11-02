WebPT Appoints Ashley Glover as New CEO

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announced the appointment of Ashley Glover as Chief Executive Officer. Glover brings more than 20 years of experience as an executive at industry leading technology firms. She will succeed Nancy Ham, WebPT's CEO for the last five years, who is retiring and moving to lead the company's board.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Ashley to the WebPT team. Her track record of running businesses at scale and focus on product innovation make her an ideal fit for WebPT's next phase of growth," said Nancy Ham. "Her background, energy, and belief in our mission to help therapists achieve greatness will continue to help us grow so we can better serve our Members and the industry we love."

Ashley's most recent role was President of RealPage, the real estate industry's largest SaaS and data science company, where she oversaw Product, Go to Market, Customer Success, and Global Operations for the over $1.1B business. During her tenure, she worked with the team to accelerate product innovation and dramatically improve the customer experience.

"It is an honor to take the helm at WebPT," said Ashley Glover, CEO, WebPT. "The company has built an amazing track record as the market leading provider of physical therapy software. I was instantly drawn to the innovation, high performance culture, and a mission I can truly stand behind. Together we will continue to deliver innovative solutions, world-class service, and the advocacy the rehab therapy community needs."

Ham will become Board Chair of WebPT as part of the transition and will continue her role with the Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI), where she heads its public relations committee.

"Nancy has been instrumental to WebPT's tremendous success and growth over the past five years," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer, WebPT. "She has built an impressive and storied 25-year career in healthcare IT, one that has established her as a pioneer, thought leader, and change-maker. As WebPT moves into its next phase of growth, I look forward to working with Ashley to continue fostering innovation and growth in the rehab therapy industry."

WebPT continues its streak of rapid growth and hiring. The company recently made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for a ninth consecutive year with a three year growth rate of 114% and is looking to hire for additional positions.

