Noble Hires Denise Kauble as Director of Asset Management and Melissa Blankson as Real Estate Paralegal

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointments of Denise Kauble as Director of Asset Management and Melissa Blankson as Real Estate Paralegal.

Ms. Kauble joins Noble from McKibbon Hospitality, where she most recently was Regional Director of Sales and Marketing and Area General Manager, overseeing the sales efforts for a diverse portfolio of hotels throughout the east coast. Ms. Kauble has twenty-two years of hospitality experience and will be responsible for working with third-party management organizations and on-property leadership of Noble-owned assets.

"Denise's experience and industry knowledge complement Noble's abilities to maximize revenues and drive performance in our hotels," said Noble principal Steven Nicholas.

Ms. Blankson joins Noble from Cox Enterprises, Inc. She has over sixteen years of legal, risk analysis, and credit underwriting experience in the commercial real estate industry. Ms. Blankson will be Noble's liaison with external counsel on various legal and transactional matters.

"Melissa is an outstanding addition to our capital markets and investment management team," said Noble principal Adi Bhoopathy. "Her wealth of knowledge and experience will help to enhance Noble's endeavors to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital."

Founded in 1993, Noble is a minority-owned real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested $4 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

