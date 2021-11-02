- New myopia research examines the impact of children wearing soft contact lenses for myopia control and how comfort and ease of handling contributes to fitting success

Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents Findings from New Myopia Research and Highlights Latest Contact Lens Innovations for Patients with Presbyopia at Academy 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision‡, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies§, today announced that new myopia data outcomes will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Academy of Optometry (AAO) annual meeting in Boston, November 3-6.

"Johnson & Johnson Vision has been at the forefront, leading with research, science and innovations to change the trajectory of eye health," said Thomas Swinnen, President, North America, Johnson & Johnson Vision**. "We are proud to be a Visionary Sponsor at the Academy and look forward to both presenting new data from our myopia research and highlighting the latest advancements and contact lens innovations."

Johnson & Johnson Vision is harnessing the scientific understanding of myopia, and working to accelerate the delivery of products, services and solutions with the potential to transform the standards of care in myopia.

Scientific Presentations – The Latest in Optometric Research

Noteworthy data includes:

Poster: "Qualitative Development of Patient-Reported Outcome Items to Assess the Visual Impact of Soft Contact Lenses for Myopia Control" – Alex Nixon , OD, MS, FAAO; Vrushali Korde , PhD; Jie Xu , PhD; Robert Morlock , PhD ( "Qualitative Development of Patient-Reported Outcome Items to Assess the Visual Impact of Soft Contact Lenses for Myopia Control" –, OD, MS, FAAO;, PhD;, PhD;, PhD ( Abstract

Poster: "Qualitative Development of a Patient-Reported Outcome to Assess Comfort and Ease of Handling in Children Using Soft Contact Lenses" – Alex Nixon , OD, MS, FAAO; Vrushali Korde , PhD; Jie Xu , PhD; Robert Morlock , PhD ( "Qualitative Development of a Patient-Reported Outcome to Assess Comfort and Ease of Handling in Children Using Soft Contact Lenses" –, OD, MS, FAAO;, PhD;, PhD;, PhD ( Abstract

Connect-and-Learn Events

Johnson & Johnson Vision is proud to support current practitioners and help advance the next generation of optometrists by sponsoring events that bring together members of the optometric community to learn from each other and work together.

Symposium: "The Keys to a Successful ACUVUE ® Multifocal Fit" – Kurt Moody , OD, FAAO Wednesday, November 3 ; 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET ; The Westin Boston Seaport District – Grand Ballroom C&D Concourse



Symposium: "The Why, Who, When and How of Myopia" - Noel Brennan , MScOptom, PhD, FAAO; Chandra Mickles , OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS; Kathryn Richdale , OD, PhD Thursday, November 4 ; 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. ET ; The Westin Boston Seaport District – Grand Ballroom C&D Concourse



Event: "MULTIFOCAL Engagement Event" – Christi Closson , OD, FAAO; Brad Giedd , OD, FAAO; Shane Kannarr , OD *** Thursday, November 4 ; 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET ; The Westin Boston Seaport District – Lewis Room



Residency and Graduate Program Fair Friday, November 5 ; 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET ; Boston Convention Center – Ballroom East



Recognition

Carol L. Alexander, OD, FAAO, Head, North America Professional Relations, Johnson & Johnson Vision†, was selected as the winner in the Industry Influence category as part of the 2021 Theia Awards of Excellence.

Women in Optometry (WO) will be presenting the Theia Awards during the Women in Optometry's 2021 Women's Leadership Conference in conjunction with the American Academy of Optometry meeting on November 2. Each of the award categories were named for a trailblazing woman optometrist. This year, the Industry Influence category was open to women ODs as well as women who are not optometrists.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision‡

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies§

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

