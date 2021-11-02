Hiller Measurements Adds Leadership as the Company Scales

New, strategic roles developed as company ramps to deliver custom hardware in weeks, rather than traditional months

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hiller Measurements , a design and manufacturing company focused on mission-critical test applications, announces the promotion and addition of several strategic team members.

This comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of ProteusRF , the first of several platforms taking advantage of the Hiller Measurements Flow Control (HMFC) process. With ProteusRF, Hiller delivers custom-designed RF interfaces that provide a 10x improvement in design and delivery lead times and don't require the typical non-recurring expenses.

"We've re-imagined the business of test system design. By leveraging our model-based, digitally threaded workflow (HMFC), we've begun delivering game-changing value to Hiller Measurements clientele. This shift is novel in our industry and demands a visionary and capable leadership team." said Jeff Olsen, President of Hiller Measurements. "We're excited to announce new talent and roles in leadership as we deliver a customer experience unlike anything the test and measurement industry has provided."

New roles at Hiller Measurements include:

Ben Cloutier, Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Cloutier has been promoted from CFO to COO. With prior leadership as the Airbus Program Operations Manager for Hexcel Corporation and President/Site Manager for GE Aviation's fan blade operation in San Marcos, TX, Mr. Cloutier joined Hiller Measurements in 2020 . His exemplary leadership in improving the company's financial position while setting the vision for operational excellence as CFO makes his move to COO beneficial for Hiller Measurements' continued growth.

Jeff Smith, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Smith brings more than 15 years of financial leadership experience in industries aligning with Hiller Measurements focus areas including aerospace & defense, medical devices, oil & gas, and thermonuclear. In 2015, Mr. Smith served as the Vice President of Finance for Esterline, developing and driving operational efficiency metrics. In 2018, he played a key role in the sale of Esterline's Engineered Materials Platform (its largest and most profitable operation) to TransDigm -- later working as VP of Finance for TransDigm Group.

Jeff Jones, Chief Quality Officer

Mr. Jones joins Hiller Measurements with a rich background of leadership in AS9100, six-sigma, and related quality rigor necessary for the products Hiller Measurements delivers. His background in quality systems development and implementation includes time with companies including Motorola and BAE Systems. Most recently, he was the Associate Manager of the Quality Compliance team with Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Tim DiFatta, Manager, Client Digital Engagement at Hiller Measurements

Mr. DiFatta comes from Dell Technologies Federal Business Enablement Program, where he served as a Program Manager. During Tim's tenure, Dell Federal was able to migrate multiple antiquated, disparate business applications into a fully integrated business application eco system. Prior to Dell, Mr. DiFatta was an Engineering Program Manager at Northrop Grumman, leading the development of enterprise-level software platforms. Mr. DiFatta leads the development of HMFC and Proteus-related design and engagement tools including the Proteus Design Center.

For more information about Hiller Measurements, visit https://www.hillermeas.com .

About Hiller Measurements

Based in Austin, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and medical devices. Built from a core of test engineering design talent and partnerships, Hiller Measurements provides complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams. Hiller Measurements' customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

