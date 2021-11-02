Coeus Partners With Datavant To Advance Outcomes-based Contracting And Commercial Insights Partnership Furthers COEUS' Mission to Ensure Every Patient Has Access to the Appropriate Therapy When Needed

DEVON, Penn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COEUS Holdings and its subsidiaries, together a leading health outcomes, contracting and commercial insights consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Datavant, the leader in privacy-compliant health data exchange, to advance their COEBRA™ platform for biopharmaceutical value-based contracting adjudication and commercial insight generation.

Datavant Logo

COEUS HealthCare's COEBRA™ platform supports the healthcare industry's movement towards value by demonstrating the clinical and cost effectiveness of life-saving products. The platform helps payers, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and life sciences companies design and operationalize outcomes-based contracts. COEBRA™ enables cost-benefit modeling of new therapies and contract adjudication by measuring patient outcomes over time.

Datavant will support connectivity of the COEBRA™ platform to its vast ecosystem of health data partners. Using the Datavant Switchboard, COEUS will be able to create de-identified longitudinal patient journeys consisting of payer medical and pharmacy claims, specialized labs, imaging, and other types of data.

"Success in outcomes-based contracts is contingent upon precisely defining a specific group of patients and analyzing a complete record of their health in order to predict and measure their outcomes," said Marc Hixson, CEO of COEUS Holdings. "By leveraging Datavant, COEUS' life science clients will be able to connect custom tailored lab, claims, and electronic health record data sets for rare disease populations that are often difficult to identify in data sets."

Datavant will also power the data connectivity of COEUS' new life sciences commercial insights platform enabling life sciences companies to de-identify and link data from digital and disease management programs to specialty pharmacy claims, website visits, and clinic visits. The result is the creation of a 360-degree view of each patient, improving the precision and effectiveness of sales, marketing, and market access teams. "Traditionally, commercial functions like marketing, sales and market access keep their data in silos, but the partnership with Datavant allows us to de-identify and connect all that patient data, so the commercial team's efforts are more targeted and yield a better patient experience," said Hixson.

"As important as outcomes-based contracting and tailored patient engagement are to the sustainability of our healthcare system, they have been held back by the absence of complete patient data. We're proud to support COEUS in de-identifying and connecting the health data needed to understand the entirety of factors affecting patient health and speed the adoption of value-based agreements and tailored patient engagement programs," said Travis May, President and Co-founder of Datavant.

About COEUS Holdings

The COEUS Holdings teams are singularly driven to optimize market access and commercialization infrastructure for pharmaceutical products. COEUS is a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy, offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Leveraging years of collective real-world market expertise, we offer unique perspectives into clinical and business opportunities to support your brands' position in the marketplace. COEUS' mission is to ensure patient access beyond the prescription. We focus on becoming your ally in navigating the healthcare universe. COEUS teams advance thought leadership, technology solutions, and communication initiatives to ensure your brands' lifelong success. Together, we strive to redefine access solutions in the evolving domestic and global managed care markets. To learn more about COEUS and the company's offerings, visit www.coeusholdings.com .

About Datavant Group

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

