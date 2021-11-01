Voyager Digital to Integrate Avalanche Staking, NFTs, and DeFi Applications

TSX: VOYG

Voyager to enable AVAX token transfers and staking, increasing crypto utility and wealth-building choices for Voyager customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, is integrating with Avalanche to include transfers and staking of AVAX into its brokerage platform. The expansion also entails a cross-ecosystem development effort of the Voyager platform and select Avalanche-based DeFi and NFT applications.

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Ethereum developers can quickly and easily build on Avalanche to create powerful, reliable, and secure applications. Voyager's initiative with Avalanche includes the development of Avalanche staking and transfer capabilities for Voyager customers. It will also give Voyager customers access to decentralized finance tools, NFTs, and decentralized applications in the Voyager ecosystem, developed on the Avalanche public blockchain (AVAX).

"By building out a wide range of new Avalanche capabilities on the Voyager platform, we are creating more wealth-building tools for our customers, including the ability to transfer and stake AVAX, Avalanche's native token, to earn rewards," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. "We're also looking to increase DeFi and NFT functionalities on our platform through Avalanche's high-performing technology, which instantly processes thousands of transactions within a second. We're excited for this collaboration and can't wait to roll out joint products on our platform."

"We're thrilled to be working with Voyager and its innovative team to expand products and services related to the Avalanche platform," said John Nahas, Vice President of Business Development at Ava Labs. "By enabling individuals to earn rewards on staked AVAX, deposit and withdraw AVAX, and easily access Avalanche DeFi and NFT products on the Voyager app, Voyager is allowing its users to tap into the rapidly growing Avalanche DeFi ecosystem directly from its trusted platform."

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don't believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today.

