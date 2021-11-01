TTG Imaging Solutions Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) announced today executive leadership changes that will drive the company's next phase of growth following its 9th acquisition in 2 years of Medical Imaging Technologies, an Akron, Ohio based nuclear medicine equipment and service organization. The organization brought a robust customer base in the mid-west along with a strong group of field service engineers.

TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC

These changes will help steer TTG into a new era where it can maximize the end-to-end solution.

The following executive leadership changes are effective November 1, 2021:

Jack Tomayko , Ph.D., President & CEO, named Chairman

Matt Mastarone , Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer, named President & CEO

Mike Hewitt , Chief Business Development Officer, named Chief Operating Officer

Michelle Schweitzer , Vice President & Corporate Controller, named Chief Financial Officer

With strong leadership in new and existing roles TTG will continue to focus on further developing its nationwide footprint that supports nuclear and molecular diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, repair, refurbishment, and installation coupled with radiopharmacy offerings and turnkey solutions.

Remaining in their current roles are John Nalley, EVP of Equipment Service Operations, and Hunter Forestier, VP of Sales and Marketing. John has oversight and responsibility for all aspects of TTG's ISO certified equipment, service, and parts operations. Hunter has responsibility for overseeing a dynamic group of sales professionals who are engaged in selling TTG's portfolio of End-to End Solutions in the nuclear medicine and molecular imaging marketplace.

"These changes will help steer TTG into a new era where it can maximize the End-to-End Solution and differentiated service model," says Jack Tomayko, Ph.D.

The TTG End-to End Solution is comprised of:

TTG Imaging Solutions – new and refurbished equipment sales, clinical applications support, parts, and nationwide service that help the marketplace extend the useful life of their valuable medical imaging equipment

Cardiac Imaging Solutions – turnkey nuclear, echo, and vascular testing programs that offer physician practices and health systems alike the flexibility and efficiency of an outsourced model

TTG Isotopes – radiopharmaceuticals that include cardiac imaging agents, custom-compounded iodine therapy, and a complete of line of products used in general imaging

About TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG)

TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. Through organic growth, key partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC