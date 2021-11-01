MBM Capital Announces Launch to Acquire and Strengthen 'Orphaned' Venture Tech Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Bonner and Arun Mittal today announced the launch of MBM Capital to fill a void in the private capital market for control investments in, and operational revitalizations of, venture stage companies that have been "orphaned" by their venture capital or corporate sponsors. MBM Capital's special situations investment strategy is designed to take advantage of structural inefficiencies in the venture capital model and is complementary to the venture capital portion of institutional investors' portfolios.

MBM Capital acquires and revitalizes tech companies 'orphaned' by venture capital and corporate sponsors

Several of the companies in which Ms. Bonner and Mr. Mittal have played significant roles in creating and realizing value for founders and investors include Better Mortgage, Klarna, LedgerX (recently sold to FTX), Paribus, Power REIT, Shinsei Bank and TruMid.

"Where others look for unicorns, MBM Capital looks for thoroughbreds and workhorses," said Co-Founder and Managing Principal Lauren Bonner. "In a venture environment in which 88% of startups fail to reach a Series C funding round, MBM Capital is a solution for founders of revenue-generating companies whose growth trajectories or operational challenges have become barriers to competing for continued attention and capital from venture investors. We likewise are a natural option for venture and corporate sponsors under ever increasing pressure to triage their resources on their highest probability bets and seeking to prune their portfolios."

"With the rapid evolution in recent years of the 'unicorn or bust' venture model, we believe the opportunity to acquire and revitalize attractive orphaned venture stage companies is both structural and durable," said Co-Founder and Managing Principal Arun Mittal. "We know first-hand the power of combining capital, talent, operational know-how and accountability to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value. We believe MBM Capital fills an important funding gap in the venture markets and we look forward to backing amazing teams in their value creation journey."

MBM Capital targets fintech, HR tech, consumer and data companies with commercial products, resilient revenues and backable teams.

Ms. Bonner and Mr. Mittal - former colleagues at a venture capital firm distinct for making control investments - together have more than 35 years of experience honing the playbook and skills central to MBM Capital's strategy, specifically:

Sourcing, identifying and structuring investments

Recruiting and equitizing top-tier talent

Scaling, restructuring and catalyzing profitable growth

Engineering consistently attractive exits

Ms. Bonner previously was an operating partner at control venture capital firm 1/0 Capital, where her focus included the firm's sponsorship of and deep engagement in companies such as Better Mortgage and consumer pricing optimization service Paribus, and sourcing the firm's early investment in corporate bond trading platform TruMid; a manager at Bridgewater Associates; and an executive officer at Point72. A Harvard College graduate, she remains a partner at 1/0 Capital and an angel investor with a focus on female founders.

With engineering degrees from Stanford University and Georgia Institute of Technology, Mr. Mittal previously was CEO of the JC Flowers- and Ripplewood-backed Shinsei Bank's US investment subsidiary; a member of the founding team and EVP of NYSE-traded Power REIT; CEO of 1/0 Capital-backed consumer finance big data companies PhoenixABS and TheNumber.com; President of StoneCastle Asset Management; and, most recently, senior advisor to Klarna and LedgerX.

About MBM Capital

MBM Capital (www.MBMCapital.co) is a special situations investment firm focused on the structural and durable opportunity for control investments in venture stage companies that have been "orphaned" by their venture capital or corporate sponsors. The firm pursues a strategy of acquiring fintech, HR tech, consumer and data companies with commercial products, resilient revenues and backable teams; catalyzing profitable growth with top-tier talent and a proven operational playbook; and engineering attractive exits.

Media Contact

Adam Weiner

Arrowpath Advisors

(212) 596-7700

contact@arrowpath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MBM Capital