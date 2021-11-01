Israel Reopens to International Travelers

For the first time in more than eighteen months, vaccinated individual and group travelers from the United States and Canada are welcome to enter Israel and explore the country's rich culture, history, and stunning landscapes

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel Ministry of Tourism announced that as of today, vaccinated tourists from the United States and Canada can resume all travel to Israel. After kicking off the pilot reopening program in May of 2021, which initially allowed a select number of tour groups to enter the country, all vaccinated travelers may now visit Israel after the extended closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"To say we are excited that Israel is reopening to travelers today is an understatement," said Eyal Carlin, Tourism Commissioner for North America. "Israel has taken incredible steps to protect its people and visitors and we pride ourselves on ensuring a COVID-safe and unforgettable trip. With leading vaccination rates and endless opportunities for outdoor activities, we are eager to welcome visitors back with open arms -- of course, at a safe social distance."

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with several other Ministers within the country (Tourism, Health, Transportation, etc.), have come together and formed the following plan which has been approved by the COVID cabinet and will take effect today, November 1 – with developments and new COVID variants being monitored closely.

"We have been awaiting this moment, to bring back international travelers into our country, for a very long time," said Yoel Razvozov, Israel's Minister of Tourism. "We're ecstatic to share our country with everyone once again and I'm proud to be working closely with our Prime Minister Naftali Bennett among other Ministers within the country to ensure a thoughtful, safe return to tourism."

As of today, the guidelines for entry include:

Taking a PCR test 72 hours before an outbound flight, filling out a passenger declaration, and a taking a PCR test upon arrival in Israel (needing to quarantine in hotel until results return or 24 hours pass – the lesser of the two).

To enter the country, one must:

Have been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 14 days prior to the day of entry into Israel (14 days must have passed since receival of second dose upon arrival into Israel , but no more than 180 days upon leaving Israel - i.e., if it has been six months since the second dose, you will need the booster shot to enter).

Have been inoculated with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to the day of entry into Israel (14 days must have passed since second dose receival upon their arrival into Israel , but no more than 180 days upon leaving Israel - ie., if it has been six months since your second dose, you will need the booster shot to enter).

Have recovered from COVID-19 and who present proof of the results of a positive NAAT test at least 11 days prior to the day of entry into Israel (no more than 180 days upon leaving Israel ).

Have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose of the WHO-approved vaccines.

