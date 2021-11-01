The 100 Black Men Of Greater Washington, D.C. With Women Presidents' Organization To Honor Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs Leading Successful Businesses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), are proud to announce the honorees of the 2021 Women of Color Achievement Awards. A total of thirteen women are being recognized for outstanding professional achievement and demonstrating exemplary community service. Sponsored by UPS, the event will take place on Wednesday, November 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Tower Club, 8000 Towers Crescent Drive, Suite 1700, Vienna, VA 22182.

"We are honored to host the Women of Color Achievement Awards in Northern Virginia, and excited to partner with the Women Presidents' Organization," said James Thompson, President of the 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. "We commend those being honored for their success in business, as well as their philanthropic generosity and community service. Similar to the Women Presidents' Organization, The 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C., believes that the key to community improvement is through economic empowerment. We are pleased to support the organizations' efforts as they create pathways for financial independence, and serve as an example for people of color to emulate," Thompson said.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 100 Black Men as we acknowledge this distinguished group of influential women business leaders. They demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities as the heads of multi-million-dollar businesses. They also devote their time and energy to improving the quality of life in their local communities. We salute all of Greater Washington D.C.'s powerful award winners," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO.

The following women will be honored:

· Ida Abdalkhani, Ability to Engage · Robin Booth, Booth Management Consulting · Aisha Bowe, STEMBOARD · Denita Conway, Proven Management, LLC · Lilly Harris, Man-Machine Systems Assessment · Fatimah Moody, LinkVisum Consulting Group, Inc. · Tamara Nall, TLN Worldwide Enterprises, Inc. · Lynn Petrazzuolo, Avanti Corporation · Angela Reddix, ARDX · Suann Song, Appointed, LLC · Tabatha Turman, IFAS, LLC · Vicki Vasques, Tribal Tech, LLC · Kalilah Wright, Mess In a Bottle

About 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C.

The 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. was founded in 1995 in response to a call to action during the Million Man March. The organization is devoted to improving the quality of life for African Americans within the community through economic empowerment, education, health and wellness, and mentoring programs. Since 1995, the organization has mentored over 15,000 students with a 100% graduation rate over the past five years and has provided more than $3.5 Million in college scholarships and community investments.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting.

The three WPO chapters in the Greater Washington, D.C. area are comprised of over 30 high-powered women business owners, with revenues ranging from $1 million to over $30 million. Industries vary from legal and financial services to real estate and event planning and beyond.

Prospective WPO members must have annual gross revenue of at least $2 million, if product-based, or $1 million if service-based. Entrepreneurs in who meet the WPO revenue requirements and are interested in joining should visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

