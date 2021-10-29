Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Opens Joliet Location

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Monday, November 1, 2021, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR), the highest ranked orthopedic program in Illinois and #6 in the nation*, will open its 7th Chicago area full-service clinic in Joliet. MOR physicians, who are the official team doctors for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Chicago Dogs, and Joffrey Ballet, among other teams, will provide high-quality care to southwest suburban orthopedic and spine patients.

The newly constructed, full-service facility is located at 963 129th Infantry Drive, Joliet. The MOR clinic features 16 patient exam rooms, physical therapy (December 15), occupational therapy, MRI (Spring 2022) and X-ray imaging, casting, and durable medical equipment services. Experienced physical therapists and physicians representing the following orthopedic specialties will treat patients at this new location:

Foot and ankle

Hand, wrist, and elbow

Hip and knee replacement

Hip preservation/arthroscopy

Pain management

Shoulder

Spine

Sports medicine

Appointments are being taken now by calling 877.MD.BONES or by visiting www.rushortho.com/schedule-an-appointment.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

MOR offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic care including advanced imaging, physical and occupational therapy, and sports performance services. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They treat patients with orthopedic and spine conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 6 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. MOR also has six stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, and Park Ridge. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES. Follow us on Facebook: @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush, Instagram: @mor_docs, or Twitter: @mor_docs.

*U.S. World News & Report 2020 "Best Orthopedics Hospitals Ranking"

View original content:

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush