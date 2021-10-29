iFLYTEK Holds 1st International Product Roadshow

HEFEI, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 25 iFLYTEK held its 1st International Product Roadshow as part of the 4th World Voice Expo and the 2021 iFLYTEK 1024 Global Developer Festival. At the roadshow, iFLYTEK's partners and colleagues throughout multiple industries were able to demonstrate their artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, products and applications.

There was no absence of AI applications at the iFLYTEK Roadshow. In the field of smart education, ToyCloud Technology presented its AI products that assist in educating children; in intelligent office services, Madao Technology demonstrated its AI smart mouses that allows voice typing; and Vision Intelligence demonstrated its remarkable intelligent interaction services that is enabled by its smart earphones to name a few.

Aside from Chinese companies, the Hungarian Evoaid company showcased its Guarding Betas technology that allows users to trigger a danger alert without manual intervention; and ViralWall from Israel brought its air purifier that proved effective against the coronavirus.

In addition to the presentations conducted in Hefei, overseas parallel sessions were held for the first time in Singapore and South Korea, bringing together Chinese and foreign product developers.

Duan Dawei, senior vice president and CFO of iFLYTEK, said at the roadshow that iFLYTEK has been extending international cooperation for the development in the global AI industry. China's AI industry is large, mature and inclusive for new products and new technologies. Therefore, iFLYTEK is willing to serve as a "two-way bridge" to bring qualified Chinese products to the overseas market and at the same time introduce good foreign products into the Chinese market.



To better help Chinese product development teams go global, iFLYTEK its overseas compliance services, which include consultancy and support in terms of personal data protection and intellectual property rights.

Since adopting its internationalization strategy in 2018, iFLYTEK has been deepening international cooperation by virtue of revolutionary breakthroughs in AI technologies and outstanding AI applications.

With 22 years of exploration in the field of intelligent speech and AI technologies, iFLYTEK has provided assistance to its partners to jointly create a better world through AI. iFLYTEK will continue to work towards its goal of "one billion users, one hundred billion yuan in revenues, and one trillion yuan in its industrial ecosystem", while integrating innovation and production to usher in AI 2.0 and to create a source of AI technological innovation through systematic innovation.

View original content:

SOURCE iFLYTEK