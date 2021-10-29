Harry Styles Set To Open New UBS Arena At Belmont Park With First-Ever Concert

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY Award®-winning global superstar Harry Styles will be the first music artist for the grand opening of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, NY, on Sunday, November 28 as the finale of his 2021 Love On Tour. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 5 at 12 Noon at Ticketmaster.com.

UBS Arena (PRNewsfoto/UBS Arena ,New York Islanders)

Due to enormous demand and to ensure fans get tickets directly, presale registration for this show at UBS Arena, on the border of Queens and Nassau County, is available via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program now through Tuesday, November 2 at 12 Noon. Verified Fan presale will occur on Thursday, November 4 at 12 Noon with the General Public on sale starting Friday, November 5 at 12 Noon. More details available at https://hstyles.co.uk/tour .

American Express Card Members will have presale access to purchase tickets for the Sunday, November 28 show. The Amex Presale runs on Thursday, November 4 at 12 Noon until 10 p.m. ET before the general public. To mark the end of Harry's worldwide tour, American Express is thrilled to bring back the "American Express X Harry Styles Love Bus" - the Fine Line-inspired, 70's style decked out bus that was unveiled at the start of the tour nearly two years ago in Los Angeles.

At UBS Arena, Card Members have access to expedited entry and can purchase an exclusive piece of Harry Styles merchandise from all merch locations throughout the arena.

American Express recently announced a wide range of additional benefits across various entertainment partnerships including pit access for select tours, Card Member-only performances, express entrances and lounges at partner venues, and exclusive merchandise, making entertainment experiences better #withAMEX. From presale to the introduction of wearable payment technology to enhance the music festival experience, American Express has been dedicated to keeping Card Members connected to the world of entertainment for over 25 years.

Opening November 20, 2021, UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, especially when economic activity has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to hold up to 19,000 people for concerts and audiences up to 17,000 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located less than 15 miles from both JFK and LaGuardia Airports, and is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.



For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles' upcoming Love On Tour shows, ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of the event, in addition to wearing a mask. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours, as well as wear a mask at all times. Requiring masks and testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US. There will be no exceptions to these policies. Fans are encouraged to visit UBS Arena's website for more details.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Scoop Marketing for UBS Arena

Kerry Graue | kgraue@solters.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UBS Arena