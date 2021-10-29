HEI Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HONOLULU, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock of $63.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and EPS of $0.58 compared to $65.0 million and EPS of $0.59 for the third quarter of 2020.

"We're pleased with our consolidated third quarter results, with the utility achieving its efficiency targets and delivering good performance in line with expectations, and solid profitability at the bank," said Constance H. Lau, HEI president and CEO. "Following a sharp decline in new COVID-19 case counts, the governor's recent announcement encouraging visitors to return is a positive sign for our local economy. Working together, our state, our companies and our communities can continue to strengthen our economy and continue to show Hawaii's leadership in confronting climate change.

"Our utility's carbon reduction efforts go hand-in-hand with its work to provide affordable, equitable, reliable and resilient power for customers. We're on track to deliver on our management audit savings commitment for this year, providing $3 million to customers in the third quarter and an additional $3 million by year end. Cost efficiency remains a key focus. We're pleased with the collaboration with our policymakers, regulators and community to help move renewable energy and storage projects forward. We're also confident that we can continue to provide reliable power when we eliminate coal in Hawaii next year.

"Our bank's third quarter results reflect continued solid performance and good credit quality, the latter of which drove an additional release of reserves. We continue to build our capabilities to provide more value to customers by increasing digital banking services and customized financial solutions, while delivering the superior customer experience we're known for," said Lau.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $50.3 million, compared to $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, with the difference primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$6 million lower revenues, including (i) $5 million related solely to a change in the timing for revenue recognition within the year that eliminates seasonality and results in recognizing revenues more evenly throughout the year, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged, and (ii) $1 million relating to the annual revenue adjustment mechanism, which included $3 million of management audit savings delivered to customers;

$4 million from higher operations and maintenance expenses primarily due to an increase in generating facility overhauls performed in the quarter and delayed from earlier in the year, higher costs for energy management system upgrades, and higher medical costs due to a one-time credit in 2020, partially offset by $1 million lower labor expense;

$1 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;

$1 million related to lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages of certain generation units; and

$1 million higher interest expense due to higher borrowings.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$1 million lower non-service pension costs due to the reset of pension costs included in rates as part of a final rate case decision; and

$1 million lower enterprise resource planning system implementation benefits passed on to customers in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same quarter last year.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) third quarter of 2021 net income was $19.3 million, compared to $30.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the $12.2 million negative provision in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the negative provision of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

Total earning assets as of September 30, 2021 were $8.4 billion, up 9.3% from December 31, 2020.

Total loans were $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, down 1.3% compared to June 30, 2021 and down 4.0% from December 31, 2020. The reduction in the loan portfolio during the quarter included approximately $111 million in forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, as well as declines in the home equity line of credit and consumer portfolios. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth in the residential, commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios. Excluding PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by $46 million or 0.9% compared to June 30, 2021.

The investment securities portfolio was $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, up 39.8% from December 31, 2020 as growth in deposits continued to outpace loan growth. The portfolio is primarily comprised of securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies or U.S. government sponsored agencies.

Total deposits were $8.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.3% compared to June 30, 2021 and an increase of 8.0% from December 31, 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.06%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down seven basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity2 for the third quarter of 2021 was 10.3%, compared to 16.8% in the linked quarter and 6.8% in the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.86% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.38% in the linked quarter and 0.61% in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $12.0 million to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% at September 30, 2021.

Please refer to American's news release issued on October 29, 2021 for additional information on American.

2 Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The lower net loss was primarily due to higher Pacific Current income and lower corporate expense.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On November 4, 2021, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021 (ex-dividend date is November 22, 2021). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on November 4, 2021 of $41.14, HEI's dividend yield is 3.3%.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com .

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 679,499



$ 562,568



$ 1,846,242



$ 1,694,225

Bank

76,208



78,644



230,599



233,096

Other

1,197



215



3,266



237

Total revenues

756,904



641,427



2,080,107



1,927,558

Expenses















Electric utility

604,307



474,050



1,634,252



1,493,948

Bank

51,151



63,144



130,440



189,700

Other

4,130



4,672



18,212



13,091

Total expenses

659,588



541,866



1,782,904



1,696,739

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

75,192



88,518



211,990



200,277

Bank

25,057



15,500



100,159



43,396

Other

(2,933)



(4,457)



(14,946)



(12,854)

Total operating income

97,316



99,561



297,203



230,819

Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs

1,058



(1,102)



4,709



(2,970)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(23,477)



(22,086)



(70,530)



(66,474)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

827



801



2,386



2,241

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,427



2,347



6,995



6,556

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—



—



528



9,275

Income before income taxes

78,151



79,521



241,291



179,447

Income taxes

14,265



14,018



48,229



30,691

Net income

63,886



65,503



193,062



148,756

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

471



471



1,417



1,417

Net income for common stock

$ 63,415



$ 65,032



$ 191,645



$ 147,339

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.60



$ 1.75



$ 1.35

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.59



$ 1.75



$ 1.35

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.33



$ 1.02



$ 0.99

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,311



109,181



109,272



109,126

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,575



109,336



109,588



109,387

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 50,342



$ 60,065



$ 135,601



$ 126,299

Bank

19,265



12,150



79,105



41,925

Other

(6,192)



(7,183)



(23,061)



(20,885)

Net income for common stock

$ 63,415



$ 65,032



$ 191,645



$ 147,339

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 52,110



$ 66,472



$ 152,796



$ 166,659

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)









10.3



9.4





Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

$ 679,499



$ 562,568



$ 1,846,242



$ 1,694,225

Expenses















Fuel oil

180,682



105,042



447,245



390,714

Purchased power

185,759



149,025



490,520



425,679

Other operation and maintenance

116,468



111,243



349,180



348,831

Depreciation

57,386



55,689



172,122



167,235

Taxes, other than income taxes

64,012



53,051



175,185



161,489

Total expenses

604,307



474,050



1,634,252



1,493,948

Operating income

75,192



88,518



211,990



200,277

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,427



2,347



6,995



6,556

Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs

877



(432)



2,918



(1,195)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(18,148)



(16,836)



(54,126)



(50,768)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

827



801



2,386



2,241

Income before income taxes

61,175



74,398



170,163



157,111

Income taxes

10,335



13,835



33,066



29,316

Net income

50,840



60,563



137,097



127,795

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

228



228



686



686

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

50,612



60,335



136,411



127,109

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



810



810

Net income for common stock

$ 50,342



$ 60,065



$ 135,601



$ 126,299

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 50,448



$ 60,113



$ 135,776



$ 126,398

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,636



1,620



4,578



4,559

Hawaii Electric Light

273



244



774



721

Maui Electric

282



235



774



699





2,191



2,099



6,126



5,979

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 86.77



$ 49.71



$ 74.93



$ 64.70

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1









8.3



8.4





1 Simple average.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30,

2021

September 30, 2020

2021

2020 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 49,445



$ 51,026



$ 52,419



$ 150,418



$ 161,505

Interest and dividends on investment securities

11,996



11,040



7,221



31,709



22,939

Total interest and dividend income

61,441



62,066



59,640



182,127



184,444

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

1,176



1,281



2,287



3,919



8,945

Interest on other borrowings

5



23



61



55



449

Total interest expense

1,181



1,304



2,348



3,974



9,394

Net interest income

60,260



60,762



57,292



178,153



175,050

Provision for credit losses

(1,725)



(12,207)



13,970



(22,367)



39,504

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

61,985



72,969



43,322



200,520



135,546

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,800



5,464



4,233



15,337



11,906

Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,262



3,904



3,832



12,029



11,842

Fee income on other financial products

2,124



2,201



1,524



6,767



4,608

Bank-owned life insurance

2,026



1,624



1,965



6,211



4,432

Mortgage banking income

1,272



1,925



7,681



7,497



15,933

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—



—



—



528



9,275

Other income, net

283



76



(231)



631



(69)

Total noninterest income

14,767



15,194



19,004



49,000



57,927

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

30,888



27,670



26,431



86,595



77,287

Occupancy

5,157



5,100



5,693



15,226



16,402

Data processing

4,278



4,533



3,366



13,162



11,052

Services

2,272



2,475



2,624



7,609



7,907

Equipment

2,373



2,394



2,001



6,989



6,630

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,072



978



1,187



3,094



3,577

Marketing

995



665



727



2,308



1,908

FDIC insurance

808



788



714



2,412



1,567

Other expense1

3,668



3,568



4,556



9,790



15,813

Total noninterest expense

51,511



48,171



47,299



147,185



142,143

Income before income taxes

25,241



39,992



15,027



102,335



51,330

Income taxes

5,976



9,708



2,877



23,230



9,405

Net income

$ 19,265



$ 30,284



$ 12,150



$ 79,105



$ 41,925

Comprehensive income

$ 7,581



$ 47,283



$ 13,543



$ 38,666



$ 62,885

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.86



1.38



0.61



1.21



0.73

Return on average equity

10.26



16.76



6.75



14.31



7.95

Return on average tangible common equity

11.52



18.92



7.62



16.11



9.00

Net interest margin

2.90



2.98



3.12



2.94



3.34

Efficiency ratio

68.66



63.42



61.99



64.80



61.01

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.03



0.04



0.32



0.08



0.41

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.97



1.03



0.77









Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.48



1.51



1.67









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.3



7.5



8.0









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.0



8.0



8.3









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 12.0



$ 23.0



$ —



$ 40.0



$ 28.0







1 The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 include approximately $0.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs for the first nine months of 2020, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.4 million of compensation expense and $1.7 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.



