Silver Fern Farms Expands Product Range in the Midwest

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's leading red meat producer and exporter, announces an expansion of its premium red meat product range in Jewel supermarkets across the Midwestern US.

Silver Fern Farms Venison Medallions

Following the launch of ground venison packs in the Midwest earlier this year, Silver Fern Farms is now expanding its offerings with its delicious and expertly selected lamb and venison medallions. Lamb medallions will be available in 42 Jewel stores, while venison medallions and ground venison will be sold in 188 Jewel supermarkets in the region.

An offering unique to New Zealand, Silver Fern Farms pasture-raised venison has a velvety, tender texture and a beautiful flavor. It is raised on free-range pastures and processed according to international quality-assurance standards without any added hormones. While less common than other meat options, venison is a very lean meat that is also a great source of protein, packed with iron, vitamins, and minerals. The excellent taste of Silver Fern Farms venison medallions along with their nutritional properties make them a perfect choice for enhancing the tasting experience at home.

Similarly, Silver Fern Farms lamb range is also skillfully produced and raised on lush New Zealand pastures. The lamb medallions are 100% grass-fed and raised with no added hormones or antibiotics. They are expertly prepared to ensure a lean, consistent cut and deep, complex flavor in every bite. Lamb is also a valuable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, like iron, zinc and B12.

Silver Fern Farms' lamb and venison medallions come pre-portioned and ready to cook on the grill. Their natural grass-fed flavor and convenient packaging make them perfect for anything from sliders to salads. Silver Fern Farms offers a host of carefully curated lamb and venison medallion recipes and cooking tips to help inspire at-home cooks and skilled grillers alike to spice up usual recipes or try their hand at new innovative dishes.

"We are excited to expand our range in Jewel stores in the Midwest and be able to bring the delicate flavors of our premium-quality lamb and venison medallions to more customers in the US," says David Patragnoni, USA Country Manager. "At Silver Fern Farms, we strive to create the highest quality products with sustainability, taste and freshness top of mind. With our medallions, we hope to encourage the American home cook to be adventurous and expand their meal possibilities in the kitchen."

This new Jewel launch is part of Silver Fern Farms' latest expansion initiatives across the U.S. The company currently exports grass-fed beef, lamb, and venison to the U.S. from 14 processing plants throughout New Zealand.

Silver Fern Farms has been a committed red meat exporter to the U.S. for 30 years providing New Zealand-farmed products to individuals, restaurants, distributors, and retailers alike with several product ranges including premium ground beef, beef steaks, lamb, and venison retail packs. In 2019, Silver Fern Farms entered the U.S. consumer market with branded 100% grass-fed beef and lamb, and pasture-raised venison packs distributed in supermarkets in the Tri-State region of New York, New Jersey, expanding into Washington, the Midwest, and Southern California. In November 2020, they launched a new e-commerce platform us.silverfernfarms.com, making their range available for delivery to consumers across the continental US.

ABOUT SILVER FERN FARMS: Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand's largest grass-fed lamb, beef, and venison producer, supplying the United States from the rolling pastures in New Zealand and striving to set the world standard in red meat. Starting as a small farmer co-operative in 1948, they produce 30% of all New Zealand lamb, beef, and venison in partnership with 16,000 farmers, and export to over 60 countries.

ABOUT JEWEL-OSCO: Locally great and nationally strong, Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by Albertsons Companies. The grocery and drug retailer has 188 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Iowa, and employs 31,000+ associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and Youtube.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES: Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and Veteran's outreach

