Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care celebrates Diwali and launches the book Atmasiddhi Shastra at US Capitol Hill A special program celebrating the festival of lights and commemorating the 125th anniversary of the creation of Shrimad Rajchandraji's magnus opus 'Atmasiddhi Shastra'.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) hosted a special Diwali event in the presence of Honorable Indian Ambassador to the United States, Mr Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The event acknowledged the extraordinary partnership between the governments and private sector organizations of the United States and India to support SRLC's humanitarian initiatives. The event was attended by Congressmen

Mr. Raja Krishnamoorthy , Illinois

Mr. Tim Ryan , Ohio

Mr. Greg Stanton , Arizona

Mr. Danny Davis , Illinois

Mr. Mike Quigley , Illinois

Ms. Audrey Kitawaga, Ambassador of Religions for Peace

Mr. Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized critical points regarding the element of solidarity, the unity and partnership between the two nations, the importance of science and spiritual and extending happiness and kindness to all in these unprecedented times.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the book, 'Atmasiddhi Shastra – Six Spiritual Truths of the Soul', a concise and complete commentary by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. This book lays a clear and cogent path to self-discovery. The book commemorates the 125th anniversary of the creation of Shrimad Rajchandraji's magnum opus, 'Atmasiddhi Shastra' – a 142-verse epic spiritual masterpiece.

"The endeavor of Shri Rakeshji to present the essence of Atmasiddhi Shastra in a lucid manner through its commentary in English is a thoughtful gesture, aimed at the spiritual welfare of the youth" – Shri Narendra Modi, Hon. Prime Minister of India

"Atmasiddhi Shastra is a practical guide to Liberation and freedom from suffering" - Deepak Chopra, Founder – The Chopra Foundation

SRLC is a global initiative to offer service and bring joy to the lives of the underserved sections of society. SRLC is inspired by Shrimad Rajchandraji, philosopher, and the spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhiji. SRLC is founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a world-renowned spiritual leader. SRLC enjoys Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic & Social Council since 2020. SRLC's holistic, multi-pronged community support and development programmes are powered by genuine empathy, love, and care of highly motivated volunteers.

