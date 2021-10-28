OneRecord Introduces OneRecord API to Enable Medical Record Interoperability Across Healthcare OneRecord's New Offering Brings Health Organizations the Solutions They Need in a Powerful API

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneRecord, a digital health company focused on bringing patients access to their personal health data, unveils the new, powerful OneRecord API, built to provide healthcare developers and organizations a streamlined solution to access consented patient healthcare data from Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Payers' claims data, among a variety of other sources.

OneRecord Introduces OneRecord API to Enable Medical Record Interoperability Across Healthcare

OneRecord API is designed "by developers, for developers" to seamlessly access patients' medical data and claims data via the latest technology to accelerate advancements in patient-centered care, including meeting the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act's Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule. With a simple way to access healthcare data consented by the patient, OneRecord API enriches partner workflows with on-demand access to their users' data, replacing traditional record retrieval processes which are costly and typically take weeks or months.

OneRecord API emerges in response to countless inquiries from public and private sector healthcare stakeholders for a patient-meditated FHIR solution to gain better access to healthcare data. OneRecord API is now ready to empower access to electronic health records without performing complex integrations - and enterprises can tap into it today for many use cases:

CROs and clinical research teams can reduce significant costs tied to manually entering and checking data while screening participants to verify their eligibility for a clinical trial.

Health plans can better assess risk and tailor interventions by allowing members to share their longitudinal medical records and prior claims data.

Digital health developers, insurance companies, clinical researchers, and others can now deliver better outcomes and engagement faster with on-demand access to their users' medical data.

Further, OneRecord's straightforward solution enables developers to build patient-facing tools that can exchange health data between their platforms and the leading EHRs, including: Epic, Cerner, Allscripts, athenahealth, Meditech, NextGen, Medhost, CPSI/Evident, eClinicalworks, Medhost, and more, covering over 80% of the inpatient and ambulatory provider market for access to data.

"Times are changing. We're living in an API-first world with pressure to bring ubiquitous interoperability to healthcare. OneRecord's Developer API is the solution," said Jennifer Blumenthal, OneRecord's co-founder and CEO. "We're on a mission at OneRecord to get as many people connected to their data as possible and see a boom in the quality of healthcare. Helping companies provide their patients, members, and participants with access to their data instantly fast tracks our vision. Many companies are solving for consumers' health circumstances, OneRecord has the opportunity to support all those cases - putting a lifetime of care in a single OneRecord."

OneRecord is ready to partner with organizations and companies to seamlessly power the solutions of tomorrow, today. If you'd like to learn more or discuss your use case, reach out to hello@onerecord.com or visit OneRecord.com/Developers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneRecord