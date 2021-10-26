Whitman Controls Introduces First-of-its-Kind Fully Configurable Dual Switch & Sensor Level Transmitter

BRISTOL, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitman Controls, a 50-year veteran in the design and manufacture of custom sensors and controls, has launched the L96 Series Level Transmitter, a first-of-its-kind capacitive level transmitter with dual switch and sensor capabilities that is fully field-configurable by the end user.

The new L96 Series Capacitance Level Transmitters provide highly accurate level measurement across a wide range of liquids and in industries spanning oil and gas, wastewater, industrial manufacturing, fluid processing, and food and beverage. The innovative devices are ideal in water systems, oil and petroleum tanks, chemical processing, refrigeration systems, and numerous other OEM applications where precise level measurement and real-time data communication are critical.

The fully configurable L96 Series transmitters come standard with an OLED display and Modbus RS485 protocol, and allow the end user the ability to select from a variety of analog outputs in the field ranging from 0-5V, 1-5V, 0-10V, and 4-20mA. Furthermore, the user can simultaneously configure a SPST latching relay for switching functionality at any desired setpoint on the measurement range.

The new L96 Series Capacitance Level Transmitters can be custom engineered during production to meet any enclosure and environment, with the ability to operate in temperatures up to 392°F and in pressure environments up to 500 PSIG.

"The L96 is a highly versatile device affording users numerous customizable options at production combined with full-field adjustability, delivering ultimate operating flexibility across a wide range of applications," says William Brame, President of Whitman Controls, "we are actively testing our L96 units in numerous applications and are excited to see further adoption in other industries in the near and medium term."

The L96 Series complements Whitman's existing line of advanced level transmitters and its full line of diverse pressure, vacuum, level, and temperature sensors. Additional information on the device and all of Whitman's product offerings can be found at www.whitmancontrols.com.

Founded in 1968, Whitman Controls is an industry leader in the custom design and manufacture of pressure, vacuum, level, and temperature switches and sensors. For over 50 years, the company has worked intimately with design engineers at thousands of OEM companies globally to develop unique sensor solutions across numerous applications and industries. Whitman Controls is ISO 9001, UL, and CE Certified.

