Vendavo Named a Visionary in New Report by Gartner

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo,the global market leader in price management and commercial excellence solutions, is pleased to announce that Gartner has positioned Vendavo as a Visionary in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. In 2020, Vendavo was named a Niche player in the report.

Gartner defines any CPQ applications as a platform that enables sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and the capture of orders. The report evaluated seventeen vendors to help application leaders find the best one for their needs, using a wide array of criteria.

"The world is fundamentally different from a year ago and B2B organizations have accelerate their digital transformation and are rethinking their CPQ Processes," said Bruno Slosse, CEO at Vendavo, "This year's Magic Quadrant recognizes Vendavo as a forward thinking company in helping customers navigate the new normal."

About Vendavo:

Vendavo provides leading-edge pricing and sales SaaS solutions with embedded AI to empower global manufacturers and distributors to digitally transform their commercial operations in order to unlock value, grow margins, accelerate revenue, and achieve Commercial Excellence. We enable the most demanding B2B organizations to develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience.

