The largest Latin dance event in years!

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aventura Dance Cruise is the world's Largest Latin dance event at sea. Celebrating their 15th cruise with concerts by El Gran Combo, Oscar De Leon, Luis Vargas, Alexis y Fido and more… An all-inclusive vacation where you can always expect the unexpected. Here are 7 Reasons Why you can't miss on ADC 2022:

Best Latin Concerts and Dancers- ADC is like no other! We handpick our talent from around the world to provide our guests with the highest quality dance classes, epic parties, award-winning concerts, and top of the line dance performances. Unlimited Drinks included all weekend! Cocktails, liquor, wine, beer, premium coffee, freshly squeezed juices, soda, and more! No need to be concerned about breaking the bank while you are having the time of your life! Luxury Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean- Jewel of The Seas. 2500 Latin music lovers and YOU! Catch a dive-in movie on the poolside screen. Scale the Rock Climbing Wall. Go all-in at Casino Royale℠. Savor dry-aged steaks at Chops Grille℠ and so much more! Ocho Rios - Jamaica : With its lush tropical rainforests, pearly shores, and cascading waterfalls, it's no wonder Ocho Rios boomed from a small fishing village into Jamaica's cruise ship capital. Secluded and rich in natural beauty, it's one of Jamaica's true gems. The #ADCFam- ADC brings together thousands of dancers from all around the world who share a similar passion for Latin Music and Dance. This love for the art form makes for a very unique family atmosphere. 5-Star Customer Service- Our ADC staff is made up of a group of passionate and creative individuals who prioritize making the ADC experience memorable. From our customer service to our production team, every member contributes their all to make sure you have the vacation of a lifetime! Expect the Unexpected! As leaders in the industry, ADC will always bring something new to the table. Our mission is to over-deliver on innovation and expectations, making every cruise different and more memorable than the last. In other words, every cruise will blow your mind!

ADC is available for television, radio, and print interviews, as well as public speaking engagements. for more information please contact Info@AventuraDanceCruise.com or call (877) 418-3931.

"A weekend full of get-away thrills you will never forget!"

