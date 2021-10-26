iBASEt Partners with ATS Global to Scale Worldwide Roll-Out of Manufacturing Operations Solutions European headquartered provider of smart digital transformation solutions sets strategy to build out iBASEt certified practitioners for growing worldwide demand

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced an expanded global partnership with ATS Global, the independent solution provider for smart digital transformation. The partnership will leverage ATS Global's network and worldwide presence to offer, implement, and support iBASEt's visionary solutions across manufacturing, quality, and MRO operations.

Today's industrial manufacturers are seeking new revenue opportunities for growth, investing in better support for 'anywhere operations', and upgrading systems to respond faster to change or uncertainty. ATS Global's skills in implementing iBASEt's innovative solutions, based on a microservices architecture, can provide new options to ease these challenges while helping organizations achieve their Industry 4.0 vision.

Many complex discrete manufacturers across Europe and Asia Pacific are looking to ATS Global and iBASEt for a smart digital transformation path that can streamline operations and intelligently automate processes. These manufacturers can then improve the performance of automated business processes spanning both internal operations and external supply chains.

"Partnering with iBASEt allows us to expand our solution offering with the best-in-class smart manufacturing solution for complex discrete manufacturing," said Martine Melis, Chief Commercial Officer, ATS Global. "This collaboration will unlock greater value for our customers, expanding their digital initiatives on a global scale."

"We are excited to partner with ATS Global to expand our market presence with an industry leader that understands the requirements to successfully implement manufacturing operations solutions," said Tom Hennessey, CMO, iBASEt. "We are confident that this partnership can better support iBASEt's customers worldwide through the expertise ATS provides to successfully deploy and support new and existing clients going forward."

About ATS Global

ATS Global is The Independent Solution Provider for Smart Digital Transformation. Since 1986, ATS has been undertaking continuous improvement initiatives and manufacturing IT solution design, deployment and 24/7 support assignments delivering tangible business value to customers world-wide.

We have offices in 20+countries and more than 1,000 people with a wealth of knowledge across industries and technologies. Our trusted experts help manufacturers in their digital transformation initiatives to achieve sustainable operational excellence. We provide products, services, and solutions for all three levels of the automation pyramid - control, execution, and information. Our business activities have been specifically designed to support the full life-cycle of automation and IT systems. www.ats-global.com

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

