Hicks Thomas Strengthens Trial Team with Addition of Three New Attorneys

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Hicks Thomas LLP is strengthening its team of litigators with the addition of three new attorneys. As part of its commitment to delivering results while maintaining a focus on client service, the new lawyers will add to the firm's already deep bench of highly skilled trial lawyers.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP)

Crystal Venning, who joins the firm as Senior Counsel, is an experienced litigator who focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, including disputes arising from business contracts, government contracts, and large construction projects. She is a 2014 graduate of Columbia Law School, where she was both a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and Joseph H. Gellert Scholar. Prior to law school, Crystal received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University. Following law school, she served as Assistant Corporate Counsel for the New York City Law Department. She has also held positions in the Office of the General Counsel of the Atlanta Housing Authority and with prominent construction and litigation firms practicing civil litigation.

Stacie Osborn is a magna cum laude graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she served as editor in chief of the Loyola Law Review. Following law school, Stacie clerked for the Hon. Ivan L. R. Lemelle, Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Justin Braga is a 2019 graduate of Georgetown University Law Center where he served on both the editorial and executive boards of the Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy. Justin is also a magna cum laude graduate of Brown University. Following law school, Justin clerked for the Hon. Eliot Prescott of the Connecticut Appellate Court and for the Hon. Drew Tipton, District Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. In 2024, Justin will serve as law clerk to the Hon. Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"We are very excited about the addition of these talented attorneys to our firm," said Hicks Thomas Partner John Thomas. "Each possesses unique skills and abilities that we know will serve our clients well."

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

april@androvett.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP