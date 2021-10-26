CSL Plasma Opens 300th Plasma Donation Center in United States Greenacres, Florida, center opening exemplifies growing need for plasma donations, which enable production of plasma-derived medicines for patients in 100+ countries

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Plasma, the plasma collection business of global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring, today announced the opening of its 300th U.S. plasma center, which is located in Greenacres, Florida. CSL Plasma is one of the world's largest collectors of human plasma and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Plasma donations are essential as human plasma is used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immunodeficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia, and other bleeding and neurological disorders.

"Plasma collected at CSL Plasma collection centers is the critical ingredient necessary to help manufacture life-saving therapies that CSL Behring delivers to people suffering rare and serious diseases in more than 100 countries," said CSL Plasma Senior Vice President and General Manager Willy Pardiñas. "There is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce these life-saving and life-improving medicines."

CSL Plasma Adopt-a-Patient and West Palm Beach, Florida, resident Jenny Gardner is one such person who relies on plasma-derived therapies. Her life has been affected by a primary immunodeficiency since she was a child. She was not diagnosed until her mid-40s. The CSL Plasma Adopt-A-Patient Program includes about 200 people affected by serious and rare diseases who help educate and increase awareness of the importance of plasma-based therapies as well as thank plasma donors.

"I rely on the immune systems of plasma donors, because I do not have a normal immune system," said Gardner, who is also a volunteer for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. "If I could, I would want to thank every plasma donor and every CSL Plasma employee for all you are doing for patients like me. You are saving lives."

CSL Plasma believes in being an integral part of the communities where employees and plasma donors live and work. On average, each CSL Plasma center employs a staff of approximately 60 people and hires local contractors for maintenance and other needs.

"Annually, CSL Plasma contributes about $4 million or more per center in employee payroll and donor payments, much of which is spent locally," said Michelle Meyer, Division Director for Plasma Operations, CSL Plasma. "We look forward to our expanded presence in South Florida, where each plasma center is a positive economic force, and helping put thousands of dollars back into the Greenacres community."

Plasma is a straw-colored liquid that carries red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Plasma is made up of water (about 90%), proteins and clotting factors (8%), and small amounts of salts, glucose (blood sugar) and lipids (fats). It helps to maintain a satisfactory and steady level of blood pressure as well as deliver proteins for blood-clotting purposes and fighting various diseases.

To donate at a CSL Plasma collection center, donors must be in good health, between the ages of 18-74, weigh at least 110 pounds, have no new tattoos or piercings within the last four months, meet eligibility and screening requirements. and have valid identification and a permanent address. To learn more about donating plasma and find a local CSL Plasma Center, visit www.cslplasma.com.

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks, with more than 300 plasma collection centers in the U.S., Europe and China. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma facilities is used by CSL Behring for the sole purpose of manufacturing lifesaving plasma-derived therapies for people in more than 100 countries. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 25,000 people. For more information about CSL Plasma visit, www.cslplasma.com.

