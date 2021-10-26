CloudCoin To Join BitCoin In Over 40,000 ATM Machines Worldwide Including 15,000 In The United States

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCoin is set to to join BitCoin in over 40,000 ATM machines worldwide including 15,000 in the United States alone. According to CloudCoin Founder Sean Worthington, the ATM machines which are owned and operated by B4U Financial will allow users to withdraw cash from their CloudCoin account as well as buy and sell CloudCoin right from the ATM's. For more information as well ATM locations, go to www.b4uatm.com.

Also, in the coming weeks, CloudCoin will be making a HUGE impact in the gambling and casino industry worldwide.

One of the major advantages is that CloudCoin is "Quantum Safe". Quantum computers will make the Blockchain vulnerable to advanced decrypting software. The RAIDA (Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents) protocol on which CloudCoin is built, uses authentication as opposed to encryption to determine the ownership of a coin. This RAIDA technology will also be the backbone behind secure servers, e-mail, and financial transactions everywhere.

CloudCoin is also a "green & clean" crypto. A growing number of socially and environmentally-conscious investors want to put their money into something they can feel good about. The amount of energy usage to process a Bitcoin transaction caused Elon Musk to reverse his initial decision to accept Bitcoin to purchase Tesla vehicles. Economic and environmental authorities are starting to take notice. The European Central Bank recently described crypto-assets' exorbitant carbon footprint as "grounds for concern", with Bitcoin's annual energy consumption being half that of the entire UK, and growing.



Bitcoin is also plagued by slow transaction times, with transactions taking from hours to days. In comparison, CloudCoin transactions take microseconds to transact. You can also transfer CloudCoins through messaging and email apps like Telegram or Gmail. And unlike other cryptos, these transactions are free.



Finally, unlike Bitcoin, CloudCoins are recoverable if they are lost. Studies have shown approximately 20% of Bitcoin has been "lost". This equated to over 140 BILLION dollars lost. CloudCoin has two separate methods of recovering lost coins. This truly sets CloudCoin above and beyond the rest.



With CloudCoin also coming very soon to literally tens of thousands of ATMS worldwide, CloudCoin will soon be on the lips and in the wallets of individuals, merchants, and investors everywhere.

View original content:

SOURCE CloudCoin