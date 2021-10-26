Alien Worlds Achieves No. 1 Most Played Blockchain Game with 11 Million Daily Transactions, According to DappRadar

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alien Worlds has been confirmed as the world's most popular blockchain game with around 11 million daily transactions * by over 700,000 MAU (Monthly Active Users) #, according to on-chain smart contract activity tracked by DappRadar.

Launched in beta form during late 2020, the community of players has grown Alien Worlds to almost 3.6 million registered game players and NFT enthusiasts^. Early adopters were attracted by the ease of joining Alien Worlds, which unlike other blockchain games did not require cryptocurrency or the installation of a Metamask wallet to begin.

In Alien Worlds, players quickly discover the appeal of a play-to-earn game that they build and govern for themselves, while exploring seven planets across the metaverse. Daily activities include creating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), meeting other gamers in user forums and selecting land and tools for a chosen playing strategy.

"We're thrilled to see the enthusiasm of our community in building new applications in a more impressive fashion," says Kevin Wang, Partner at Longling Capital and Founder of Forgame , a Hong Kong Exchange main board-listed gaming company.

Alien Worlds' success is founded on the aim of bringing important aspects of real life into the digital world. These include: NFTs registered on the blockchain to represent unique crypto assets; the competitive Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) structure that engages and motivates players who can manage the community on the Planet DAO they have chosen as a virtual home.

"This game made it to #1 by providing possessions, an ecosystem, and an economic structure inside Alien Worlds," said Max Infeld, an artist featured on Curiocards, the first art NFTs on Ethereum. "The Alien Worlds community has successfully inspired a generation of blockchain gamers to engage in the same intense co-operation and competition – mining, fighting, playing games and participating in governance – that is found in any earthbound community. That's why the 'social metaverse' of Alien Worlds has taken off in less than 12 months."

The Alien Worlds community of developers are now completing the design of a mobile-native UI which provides greater functionality on a single screen – including tabs for Notifications and Events – and makes it easier for players to access a fuller range of community activities.

"Alien Worlds started with a vision to make the most of NFTs and blockchain technology by building a social and economic structure that gamers could explore and enjoy in many different ways," explains Kevin Wang.

