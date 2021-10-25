Syska Hennessy Joins the MEP 2040 Challenge

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, is one of the first signatories to the MEP 2040 Challenge, created by the Carbon Leadership Forum. Signatories commit to advocating for and achieving net zero carbon in their projects, with deadlines of 2030 for operational carbon and 2040 for embodied carbon.

The initiative coincides with the release of Syska's first corporate sustainability report, which outlines the firm's goals for decarbonization and tracks progress toward those goals. "The MEP 2040 Challenge is one of the more ambitious objectives we've set for ourselves," says Syska co-president Cyrus Izzo. "But we're committed to meeting it, and we're going to chronicle our efforts in future reports."

Additional signatories to the Challenge include other prominent A/E/C firms. "Unfortunately, the built environment contributes nearly 40% of global greenhouse emissions," notes Gary Brennen, Syska co-president. "It's appropriate, therefore, that architects, designers, engineers, and construction firms take a leadership role in carbon reduction. We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues and associates across the buildings industry on this most urgent endeavor."

For more information on the MEP 2040 Challenge, please visit carbonleadershipforum.org/mep2040/.

About Syska Hennessy

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

syska.com

