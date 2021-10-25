HackEDU Achieves Significant Company Milestones

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackEDU , a global provider of unmatched secure coding training for developers, today announced a majority investment by Level Equity as well new executive appointments.

Aimed at further fueling sales and marketing while scaling development, Level Equity's investment comes as the company continues to see significant momentum powered by its highly effective and differentiated secure coding training platform .

More than doubling its orders, customers, and employees in 2021 thus far, HackEDU added Fortune 500 companies as well as notable technology giants and government institutions as its latest users. The momentum underscores the fast-growing need for cybersecurity-focused software developers spanning all industries, as outlined in a Ponemon Institute report estimating that 53 percent of developers have not been trained on secure coding practices.

HackEDU co-founders Jared Ablon and Matt Koskela remain with the company as President and CTO respectively, alongside the following new executive appointments:

Joe Ferrara , Chief Executive Officer – Ferrara served as a senior advisor to HackEDU since February 2021 . He currently serves as a board member of Innovation Works and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Proofpoint's Security Awareness Division. Proofpoint acquired Wombat Security Technologies, a Level Equity portfolio company where Ferrara served as President and CEO. , Chief Executive Officer – Ferrara served as a senior advisor to HackEDU since. He currently serves as a board member of Innovation Works and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Proofpoint's Security Awareness Division. Proofpoint acquired Wombat Security Technologies, a Level Equity portfolio company where Ferrara served as President and CEO.

Ralph Massaro , Chief Revenue Officer – Massaro held numerous senior sales executive roles in the technology and cybersecurity space, including vice president of sales at Proofpoint, Wombat Security Technologies, ASA Corp, TekMethods, LogicLibrary, Solvaire Technologies and Intraware. He currently serves as an advisor for Project Olympus, a startup incubator program at Carnegie Mellon University's Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship. , Chief Revenue Officer – Massaro held numerous senior sales executive roles in the technology and cybersecurity space, including vice president of sales at Proofpoint, Wombat Security Technologies, ASA Corp, TekMethods, LogicLibrary, Solvaire Technologies and Intraware. He currently serves as an advisor for Project Olympus, a startup incubator program atSwartz Center for Entrepreneurship.

Amy Baker , Chief Marketing Officer – Baker has served in several top marketing roles, including more than six years as VP of Marketing and Product at Wombat Security Technologies, and then Proofpoint's vice president of security awareness training product post acquisition. She held other senior marketing positions at Othot, Metis Secure Solutions, Tollgrade Communication, Ericsson, McKesson and Marconi. , Chief Marketing Officer – Baker has served in several top marketing roles, including more than six years as VP of Marketing and Product at Wombat Security Technologies, and then Proofpoint's vice president of security awareness training product post acquisition. She held other senior marketing positions at Othot, Metis Secure Solutions, Tollgrade Communication, Ericsson, McKesson and Marconi.

Continually praised by customers as an innovative training approach that delivers impactful results in the fight against cyberattacks, the platform recently added HackEDU Rewards , an automated rewards system that boosts outcomes by maximizing engagement throughout the experience. HackEDU's platform also now features a new administrative and trainee user experience to make the automated training program even easier. It's also set to include new OWASP Top 10 content by Q1 2022.

"HackEDU is clearly positioned to serve as the industry's top secure coding training innovator," Ferrara said. "It's an honor to join Jared and Matt alongside Ralph and Amy to build upon the company's fast growth and technological success that's bringing some of the world's biggest brands a new tool for fortifying their products and services. Level Equity's investment and the accompanying C-level expertise bolsters HackEDU's ability to quickly scale and offer significant value to a fast-growing, global customer base that appreciates a hands-on, effective approach for secure coding training."

About HackEDU

HackEDU provides interactive secure coding training that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Our offensive + defensive lessons, science-based approach, and DevSecOps toolchain integrations help to motivate developers, keep them engaged, and learn and retain secure coding principles effectively. Visit www.hackedu.com .

