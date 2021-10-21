North Park University and College of Lake County Partner on Transfer Student Guaranteed Admission

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A partnership between North Park University (North Park) and College of Lake County (CLC), invites transfer students to complete their bachelor's degree at North Park. The partnership includes guaranteed admission, as well as the opportunity to qualify for scholarships and financial aid. CLC students receive personalized counseling and academic planning to ensure a seamless transition into North Park.

"This is an agreement that will further formalize and expand upon the long standing and excellent relationship in education and success for our students," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge.

In the last five years, 300 CLC students have come to North Park and completed their undergraduate degrees. "This guaranteed admissions agreement and generous financial aid will help us extend this educational benefit to even more of our students, whether they come to us as traditional undergraduates or through the School of Professional Studies," said Surridge.

The agreement enables North Park to connect CLC students right from the start – students will have clear academic goals starting as freshman at CLC to graduation at North Park.

"We've created a great seamless pathway for meaningful, relevant degrees that students can transition into and it's always a benefit to have guaranteed transfer opportunities for students with partners like North Park who are as deeply committed about doing the right thing for students as we are," said CLC President Dr. Lori Suddick.

North Park and CLC share a philosophy of meeting students where they are and supporting their pursuit of education. "It's really about how students come to us, their access point, and how they exit from us either to their rewarding career, or to a transfer university of their choice, while creating good access to universities and ensuring their success when they get there," said Dr. Suddick.

North Park and CLC are both designated Hispanic Serving Institution(s), dedicated to serving diverse student populations and preparing future leaders to contribute in the workforce bringing fresh perspectives, creativity, and innovation.

To verify eligibility and apply, students first meet with the Advising Center at the CLC, submit the Transfer Agreement Form and apply to North Park.

