NCCI Launches New "NCCI Academy" Learning Experience for Affiliate Insurers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) announces the launch of NCCI Academy, a new online learning experience exclusively for NCCI affiliates. This curriculum-based program is tailored to include both fundamental as well as more advanced workers compensation subjects.

(PRNewsfoto/National Council on Compensatio)

NCCI Academy offers a seamless and modern user experience.

"Carriers have been looking for resources to teach their employees about the workers compensation industry," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "Designed with input from more than a dozen insurers, NCCI Academy is a valuable extension to in-house training programs."

The initial release of five curriculum paths includes 25 modules and covers the following topics:

Intro to Work Comp and NCCI

Classification Basics

Experience Rating Basics

Experience Rating Worksheet

Experience Rating Ownership

NCCI Academy offers a seamless and modern user experience that tracks individual progress, allows participants to leave trainings and come back later, and rewards learners with certificates of completion. Each module contains a guided path of short videos to help users gain a better understanding of the topic.

NCCI is already developing dozens of additional modules that will be added to NCCI Academy in the coming months, maintaining a robust and growing workers compensation learning experience.

To learn more about NCCI Academy, click here.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Contact

Cristine Pike

Manager, Communications

561-893-3631

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCCI