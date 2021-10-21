Miller Lite Celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month With 'Beers and Queer History,' A Guidebook Penned By Dr. Eric Cervini

The guide chronicles how bars and beer have played a crucial role in LGBTQ+ history and is available now for presale with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Equality Federation

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, Miller Lite is partnering with historian Dr. Eric Cervini for the release of 'Beers and Queer History,' a brief history guide detailing how bars have played a crucial role in empowering the community to live authentically and freely. 'Beers and Queer History' shines a light on ten pivotal moments in LGBTQ+ history where bars and bar culture have been the backdrop.

Beers and Queer History by Dr. Eric Cervini

The guide is written by Dr. Eric Cervini, an award-winning historian of LGBTQ+ politics, a New York Times bestselling author, and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Recently, Dr. Cervini launched Queer History 101, a free online curriculum to expand access to LGBTQ+ history. In the guide's foreword, Dr. Eric Cervini shares the importance of queer bars throughout history:

"Bars were our havens. For most of the 20th century, an era of rampant homophobia and transphobia, many LGBTQ+ folks had no choice but to live double lives. During the day, while at work or with their families, they acted straight. For their own safety, they often concealed their gender identities. But at night, they went to the bars, where––at last––they could be themselves."

"We are honored to be partnering with Dr. Cervini to shed more visibility on the important role bars have played within the LGBTQ+ community for decades," said Sofia Colucci, Vice President of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "Miller Lite is a beer that believes everyone should live authentically and that's why we are so proud to tell these untold stories with society at large with Dr. Cervini."

Miller Lite has been a profound ally to the LGBTQ+ community dating all the way back to the 1970s when the brand sponsored the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco. Throughout the 1990s, the brand would show up at PrideFest events and Pride Weeks in New York City. Additionally, Miller Brewing was one of the first companies to offer same-sex domestic partner benefits, since 2000.

'Beers and Queer History' is the latest endeavor under Miller Lite's 'Open & Proud' program, which supports the LGBTQ+ community through a multi-year partnership with Equality Federation. Earlier this year, Miller Lite and Equality Federation announced this program to make the tens of thousands of bars and venues that serve Miller Lite inclusive safe spaces for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Miller Lite has partnered with Equality Federation since 2017 and its contributions help fund the organization's various initiatives, including its annual Leadership Conference, workplace nondiscrimination efforts, and transgender rights.

The name of the guide, 'Beers & Queer History,' is to ensure the inclusion of all LGBTQ+ identities. While once a pejorative term, "queer" has taken on a new, positive meaning as members of the community have reclaimed the word over time and encourage its use to be inclusive of all. As the next generation of queer voices joins the ranks of its predecessors, this guide can serve as a reference point for the incredible change that has come out of queer bars, and more importantly, for what's possible for this community in the future.

"Bars have been the settings for some of the most important moments of the queer community's past: riots, uprisings, rebellions, protests, political campaigns, all have been made possible because of queer spaces," says Dr. Eric Cervini. "It's time the lessons, secrets, and memories made within those walls come to light."

'Beers and Queer History' is available starting today for presale in limited quantities at shop.MillerLite.com and all proceeds will go to Equality Federation. The guide will be released in early 2022. For more information on Miller Lite and its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, visit MillerLite.com/Open-Proud .

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Equality Federation

Equality Federation is an advocacy accelerator rooted in social justice, building power in our network of state-based lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) advocacy organizations. Since 1997, Equality Federation has become a leading movement builder, national network, and strategic partner to 40+ member organizations that advocate for LGBTQ+ people in the states. Collectively, our member network of state partners mobilizes more than 2 million supporters across the country. From Equality Florida to Freedom Oklahoma to Basic Rights Oregon, we amplify the power of the state-based LGBTQ+ movement. We won't stop until all LGBTQ+ people are fully empowered and represented in their communities and experience full equality in their lives.

About Dr. Eric Cervini

Dr. Eric Cervini is a historian of LGBTQ+ politics, a NYT bestselling author, and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his first book, The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America. The Deviant's War also won the Publishing Triangle's Randy Shilts Award for Gay Nonfiction, the New York Times Editors' Choice, and the "Best Read of 2020" at the Queerties.

Cervini graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College and was a Gates Scholar at the University of Cambridge, where he received his PhD. Cervini serves on the Board of Advisors of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of queer American history. His award-winning digital exhibitions have been featured in Harvard's Rudenstine Gallery, and he has presented his research to audiences across America and the United Kingdom.

He lives in Los Angeles with his drag queen boyfriend and their dog, Moo Bear.

