Carson Group Welcomes Gregg H. Johnson as National Sales Director

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announced the newest addition to its leadership team, Gregg H. Johnson as National Sales Director. He brings 15 years of industry executive experience and will lead Carson's business development strategy and regional sales teams as they continue to build a robust pipeline of growth opportunities.

"Gregg is a true and tested leader with a proven ability to deliver results. We're confident that he and his team will amplify Carson's value proposition to advisors who want to put their clients' interests first and elevate the experience they're providing to clients to win more business," said Aaron Schaben, President at Carson Group. "Gregg knows how to build a framework of processes to support advisors and firms that increases profitability, so they're able to devote more time to providing top notch service for their clients."

In a previous role as Executive Vice President of Recruiting and Revenue Acquisition, Johnson led the recruitment, transition and branch-level acquisition effort for a consortium of six Broker/Dealers, garnering $14B in new assets within his first year. He also previously established a Mergers & Acquisitions division, leading to organizing 10 successful broker-dealer acquisitions and integrations totaling more than $133M in new revenue.

"I am extremely excited to join Carson Group. Being in Omaha, I've had a front row seat watching their growth, and I've always been impressed by their focus on their advisor partners and stakeholders," said Johnson. "They've been a respected industry leader that is passionate about delivering and maintaining a service-focused culture that places a high value on stakeholders. I am excited to be part of an organization where people are the first priority."

“Gregg is exactly who we need right now,” said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. “Our recent growth has made it critical to scale our efforts on relationship building, and no one can do that like Gregg.”

Prior to joining Carson Group, Johnson founded and built a multimillion-dollar retail investment and insurance division of a regional bank where he had the role of Managing Director and National Sales Manager, investments and planning. Johnson has been recognized in the industry for excellence in business development and currently holds various financial services related credentials such as his Series 7, 24, 63, and 66 licenses.

