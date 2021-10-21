BUILD.org and Comcast NBCUniversal Release Free Digital Curriculum Designed to Spark Community Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD.org and Comcast NBCUniversal have partnered to launch the next BUILD Design Challenge for youth and educators nationwide. As a national nonprofit whose mission is to use entrepreneurship to ignite the power of youth to build career success, entrepreneurial mindsets, and opportunity, BUILD.org developed its Design Challenge as a free, project-based curriculum for educators to facilitate a space for their students to have meaningful conversations about what it means to live in a thriving community.

The Challenge is introduced through a lens of culturally-relevant content, featuring narratives from individuals representing diverse communities. Using the five-step design thinking process (empathize, define, ideate, prototype, and test), students will explore these clients' stories, then work collaboratively with peers to propose innovative products, solutions, or campaigns in response to the question: "How might we build powerful, thriving communities where everyone enjoys safety, wellness, and economic freedom?"

"BUILD.org and its Design Challenge meet innovation with proven success, and we're thrilled to partner in this latest challenge launch. We look forward to seeing all that the students will bring to life in this year's program, and to helping them realize their every dream and more," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation.

BUILD.org and Comcast NBCUniversal are committed to creating digital equity by offering free and engaging online content to teachers and students nationwide. The curriculum, educator guide, and other resources for the BUILD Design Challenge are available at BUILD.org .

