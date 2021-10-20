* Proceeds will be used to fund working capital needs during the Company's rapid growth phase

Village Fertility Secures $12M in Debt Financing from ORIX Corporation USA's Growth Capital Group * Proceeds will be used to fund working capital needs during the Company's rapid growth phase

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VFP Pharmacy Group ("Village", "VFP", or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a healthcare private equity firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced the completion of a financing from ORIX Corporation USA's Growth Capital team. VFP has established itself as one of the leading fertility pharmacies in the country and is dedicated to servicing patients, providers, and payors in this market. The transaction with ORIX USA's Growth Capital group provides VFP the necessary working capital to continue its rapid growth as the fertility sector experiences strong tailwinds.

Proceeds will be used to fund working capital needs during the Company's rapid growth phase.

Richard J. Burkett, VFP CEO and Board Director, stated: "We are thrilled to have ORIX USA's Growth Capital team as a partner. The pharmacy is an integral part of the fertility journey and VFP prides itself on being a reliable and caring partner during this exciting path to parenthood." David Orlandella, Managing Director, ORIX USA's Growth Capital group stated: "We have been impressed with VFP's commitment to service, including its strong positioning in the fertility sector and are excited to work closely with the VFP team and BelHealth."

Brett Bleau, VFP CFO said "I have enjoyed working closely with the ORIX USA's Growth Capital team to complete this transaction. This financing not only supports our working capital needs relative to the Company's current growth, which has out-paced the industry by several fold, but also enables us to establish the technology and infrastructure to enhance patient experience and drive increased demand for our products and services."

About VFP Pharmacy Group

VFP has established a national presence as one of the largest, fertility-focused specialty pharmacies. Headquartered in Boston, MA, VFP Pharmacy Group is comprised of Village Fertility Pharmacy with locations in Boston and Chicago and Integrity Rx with locations in Scottsdale and Los Angeles. In operation for more than 30 years, VFP has developed a deep understanding of the complicated nature of infertility treatments and the unique needs of infertility patients. VFP is dedicated to offering the best service and education to infertility patients and clinics.

About ORIX USA's Growth Capital Group

ORIX Corporation USA's Growth Capital business is a leading growth lending platform that provides flexible debt capital to valuable, high-growth businesses primarily in the technology and healthcare sectors in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2001, the group has funded nearly $2 billion to more than 175 companies with investments from $5 million to $50 million. ORIX USA's Growth Capital group is an enterprise value focused lender, providing highly customized and flexible debt facilities to growth-stage companies that are under-served by traditional lenders.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

About BelHealth Investment Partners BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

For further information, please visit:

VFP Pharmacy Group: www.vfppharmacygroup.com

ORIX Growth Capital: https://www.orix.com/capital-solution/growth-capital/

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

Contact:

VFP Pharmacy Group: Richard Burkett (508) 850-6242

BelHealth Investment Partners: Inder Tallur (917) 975-6604

View original content:

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners