Trulieve-Affiliated Dispensary Opens in Pittsburgh

Harvest of Pittsburgh will kick-off grand opening weekend with ribbon cutting Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing multi-state operator based in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This Trulieve-affiliated dispensary will be branded as Harvest of Pittsburgh and will begin serving patients at 9:00 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021 following a ribbon cutting.

Harvest of Pittsburgh is located at 200 Federal Street, Pittsburgh, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

ANNOUNCING: Harvest of Pittsburgh Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

WHERE: 200 Federal Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212

WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 9:00 am

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at: https://www.harvesthoc.com/locations/pennsylvania/pittsburgh/harvest-of-pittsburgh/

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

"We are pleased to open this Trulieve-affiliated location in Pennsylvania, one of the fastest growing medical markets in the U.S.," said Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our cornerstone markets."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry-leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

