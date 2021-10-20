Tens of Thousands of Cannabis Professionals Celebrate 10 Years of MJBizCon and the Return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJBizCon, the largest B2B cannabis event in the world, returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center this morning.

Celebrating the company's first in-person event since 2019 and 10 years of MJBizCon, CEO and Founding Editor Chris Walsh welcomed attendees with his always anticipated 'State of the Industry and Predictions for 2022'.

"Putting things in perspective since we last gathered, we've all been through a tremendous amount of stress and uncertainty that affects us personally and professionally," Walsh said. "But despite the lockdowns and the political, social and economic unrest, the cannabis industry has prevailed - and been deemed essential."

Over the past 22 months, nearly a dozen states have legalized, retail sales across the country continued to increase, billions of dollars have been invested in mergers and acquisitions, multi-state operators have gained huge traction, psychedelics are emerging, online ordering and delivery are taking off, and even Amazon has joined the cannabis conversation.

There have been challenges as well: the Biden administration hasn't moved on marijuana reform, some medical markets are losing steam, global markets have been on hold, and the industry has lost ground in some key ways when it comes to diversity and inclusion, said Walsh.

As for the future, Walsh offered several predictions for 2022, including:

At least 4 states legalize medical or rec, including 1 "sleeper"

Biggest year for M&A yet; 3-4 mega mergers in the US & Canada

FDA won't pave way for ingestible CBD, but states will lead rebound

No federal change, even on banking…but stage will be set

One of first big rec markets - CO, WA or OR - will see flat overall sales

Big progress in social consumption

Walsh said Mississippi and Kansas are among the front runners for legalizing medical, with Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Oklahoma and Ohio could be in play for recreational legalization.

"I do not think the FDA will pave the way for ingestible CBD next year, unfortunately. The federal government has shown that it moves glacially slow when it comes to anything to do with cannabis. However, I do think we will see a resurgence in CBD, fueled by states paving their own way and allowing ingestible products. California's new law allowing CBD in food, beverages and other ingestible products could be a game-changer."

