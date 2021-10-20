Summus Global appoints Liz Horgan as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, today announced that Liz Horgan has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Horgan brings more than 20 years of healthcare marketing experience working across all populations in payer, provider and employer markets to her role at Summus Global. She is also a member of the executive leadership team.

"We are on a mission to be the global hub of leading medical expertise and to serve as the digital front door to high quality specialty care," said Julian Flannery, Founder and CEO, Summus Global. "We are thrilled to have someone of Liz's caliber and experience who deeply understands healthcare and has an innovative view on the powerful role virtual care will play in the future. As a member of our executive team, she will play a key role in bringing our unique solution to more families around the world and leveraging technology to restore human connection in healthcare."

Prior to joining Summus, Horgan held senior roles at Aetna, a CVS Health Company, where she was Head of Care Engagement in the Office of the Consumer, focused on the consumer's clinical health journey, as well as senior vice president of marketing and solutions at Silverlink Communications (now Welltok). Her healthcare experience also includes senior positions at Health Dialog, Cigna, Mercer and the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of Northern California.

"Summus helps people navigate specialty care by providing easy and timely access to the most experienced, highest quality specialist physicians across the continuum of care so families can make better, more informed decisions about their care," said Horgan. "I am honored to be part of this team who has a deep commitment and passion for bringing awareness to this important new care model and helping employers see the value of next generation virtual specialty care."

Horgan is a graduate of Harvard College, with an A.B. in English Literature.

About Summus Global

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

View original content:

SOURCE Summus Global