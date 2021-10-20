KORE Software unveils new website and a new suite of products, designed to help sponsorship buyers and sellers improve engagement, compare performance, and drive value.

KORE Software Continues Market Expansion with New Offerings for Sponsorship Sellers and Corporate Sponsors KORE Software unveils new website and a new suite of products, designed to help sponsorship buyers and sellers improve engagement, compare performance, and drive value.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Software is known as the leader in sponsorship and business management solutions for the sports and entertainment world. The global company helps 850+ of the largest professional sports leagues, brands, and entertainment venues manage sponsorships, track activations, improve fan engagement, and increase ticket sales. Now, KORE has expanded its world-class offerings, publicly releasing a new platform of products showcased by its updated website, which launched today.

KORE Software (PRNewsfoto/KORE Software)

The new website and product advancements highlight KORE's focus to support clients throughout the entire engagement marketing lifecycle. Building off of its prior KONNECT platform, KORE has created a comprehensive three-product suite—Intake, Activate, and Evaluate— that helps organizations find the right partners for their business, better connect with consumers, and easily compare performance across all activations. With KORE's unique intelligence platform and global benchmark data, organizations can replace "gut feel" decisions with truly informed engagements.

Along with the release of these new product solutions, KORE's making its existing best-in-class products that much better, by developing new customer behavior and engagement features allowing sponsorship sellers even more opportunities to drive growth, personalization, and retention.

This announcement comes as the sponsorship industry continues to innovate and evolve to serve rising consumer expectations and a more competitive sponsorship landscape. The new website builds off KORE's wealth of experience, showcasing a new-and-improved product portfolio at the forefront of sponsorship technology. Using dynamic imagery to better communicate on its game-changing platform of solutions, services, and insights, the site provides a more personalized approach to its products and represents immense growth in the company's capabilities and scale.

For more information on KORE Software's products and to view the new website, please visit www.koresoftware.com.

KORE Software is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. KORE's intelligence platform is trusted by over 850+ of the largest organizations in the sports and entertainment industry to provide data-driven intelligence quickly and securely. Through one connected ecosystem of solutions, data, and insights KORE helps accelerate and enhance organization's ability to make the right decisions for their business. KORE's platform drives excellence across sponsorship activation, fan engagement, ticket sales, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys, so organizations can build stronger connections with their fans, maximize returns, and spend time where it matters. KORE Software is a global organization with offices in Vancouver, Denver, New York, London, and Melbourne. For more information, please visit www.KOREsoftware.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KORE Software