New benchmarking and competitive intelligence services will track emerging M&A and strategic partnership activity among financial wellness, HSA and equity compensation plan providers

Corporate Insight to Begin Tracking Workplace Retirement and Benefits Innovations with Launch of Workplace Finance Research Services New benchmarking and competitive intelligence services will track emerging M&A and strategic partnership activity among financial wellness, HSA and equity compensation plan providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its new Workplace Finance Research Services. The services will track and analyze leaders in financial wellness, HSA and equity compensation plan providers as they launch new products, services, and strategic partnerships to keep pace with the growing importance of workplace retirement and benefits programs.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation’s leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Insight)

On an ongoing basis, Workplace Finance Research Services will evaluate:

Strategies and resources that drive employee enrollment and engagement

Digital impact of new entrants and industry consolidation

Authenticated digital client experience

Workplace Finance Research Services will benchmark the industry's top workplace and benefits platforms to identify best practices and assess strategies and resources that increase employee enrollment and drive engagement. Using authenticated experiences, Workplace Finance Research Services will offer deep dives into user journeys with ongoing reporting on platform enhancements and scorecards that track industry leaders and innovative disruptors.

"Our recent surveys of thousands of employees found that those enrolled in a financial wellness program and who have an emergency savings fund were significantly less negatively impacted by the pandemic," said Andrew Way, director of Workplace Finance Research Services at Corporate Insight. "Our new Workplace Finance Research Services will track the crucial strategies and resources that financial wellness, HSA and equity compensation plan providers use to improve employee enrollment and foster continuous engagement."

Corporate Insight's new surveys found that interest in and availability of financial wellness programs is on the rise, with 73% of employees rating them as "moderately important," while 85% of those who do not have access to a financial wellness program expressed interest in their employer adding one.

Workplace Finance Research Services will cover over 26 of the industry's most innovative financial wellness, HSA and stock plan providers determined through a mix of market share, technological innovation, and client input.

For more on Workplace Finance Research Services: https://corporateinsight.com/workplace-finance-research-services/

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial and health institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research since 1992, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

Schedule a media interview: PR@corporateinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Insight