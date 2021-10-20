Preferred Rewards for Business Members Earn 25% to 75% More Cash Back on Every Purchase; New Payments and Invoicing Solution also among Latest Innovations for Small Business Clients

Bank of America Launches Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Card for Entrepreneurs Preferred Rewards for Business Members Earn 25% to 75% More Cash Back on Every Purchase; New Payments and Invoicing Solution also among Latest Innovations for Small Business Clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the launch of the Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card. This new card allows small business owners to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Cash rewards don't expire, and redemption is simple: small business clients can redeem their cash back for any amount, at any time for statement credits or deposits directly into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or for credit to an eligible Merrill account. The Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card has no annual fee.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

"Running a business can be challenging, but earning rewards on your spending should be simple and convenient," said Chris Wong, Small Business Products executive at Bank of America. "With the launch of the Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card, we've streamlined the way entrepreneurs are rewarded for their spending, so they can focus on running and expanding their business."

Members of Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business program earn 25% to 75% more cash back on every purchase made with the Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card, depending on their rewards tier – that means the unlimited 1.5% cash back earned on all purchases could go up to 2.62% cash back. The consumer version of the Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card launched in July.

New Payments and Invoicing Solution

Bank of America also announced an innovative bill payment and invoicing solution which runs within Business Advantage 360, Bank of America's digital platform for small businesses. Clients can choose from two options to enhance their digital experience, depending on the specific needs of their business:

Essential Payments and Invoicing has no monthly fee and is best suited for clients with a single user. It allows clients to pay their bills, create and send digital invoices, receive payments, track invoices and payments, and add or manage vendors.

Advanced Payments and Invoicing, is $30 per month and designed for larger businesses. Advanced offers all of the Essential features, plus the ability to create approval workflow and policies, delegate authority for multiple users and synch with various accounting software tools.

Over the past two years, Bank of America has created or enhanced a variety of other resources and tools to help business owners navigate the pandemic and simplify their operations, including:

Business Credit Score: In spring 2021, Bank of America partnered with Dun & Bradstreet to become the first major financial institution to provide small business clients with In spring 2021, Bank of America partnered with Dun & Bradstreet to become the first major financial institution to provide small business clients with free, ongoing access to their business credit score . This offering equips entrepreneurs with a comprehensive snapshot of their finances while providing visibility to help build and maintain healthy business credit.

Small Business Resources Site: Launched in December 2020 , the Launched in, the Small Business Resources site features tools, insights, and expert advice to help entrepreneurs run and grow their businesses. The educational hub provides tips and solutions for all aspects of business ownership, covering topics including business strategy, customer relations, financing options, optimizing operations, managing cash flow and more.

More Flexible Options to Manage Money: Bank of America now enables clients to digitally link their business and personal profiles, and over 200,000 business owners have taken advantage of this feature. To provide clients with even more flexibility to move money, Bank of America raised the limits for businesses sending and receiving money through Bank of America now enables clients to digitally link their business and personal profiles, and over 200,000 business owners have taken advantage of this feature. To provide clients with even more flexibility to move money, Bank of America raised the limits for businesses sending and receiving money through Zelle , which nearly 800,000 businesses owners have utilized, as well as increasing monthly Mobile Check Deposit limits.

Cash Flow Monitor & Connected Apps Enhancements: Bank of America recently redesigned the dashboard for its best-in-class Bank of America recently redesigned the dashboard for its best-in-class Cash Flow Monitor tool, which provides business owners with a complete view of business cash flow. The tool makes it simple for small business owners to track credit and debits through integrated account information, receive automatic cash flow projections based on scheduled transactions, and easily connect with Bank of America small business specialists for guidance.

Download the Bank of America app or visit bankofamerica.com.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters May Contact:

Don Vecchiarello, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.4899

don.vecchiarello@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation